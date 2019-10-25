Menu
Cast your vote below for Ipswich's best childcare educator.
VOTE NOW: Who is Ipswich's Best Childcare Educator?

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Oct 2019 1:00 PM
WE WERE inundated with responses, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite child care educator.

There are some centres in Ipswich with so many wonderful educators that people couldn't nominate just one person, so we have broken the poll into two parts - the best childcare educator and best childcare centre.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Ipswich.

We will announce the winner of both categories next week.

Cast your vote below for Ipswich's best childcare educator:

Reader poll

VOTE NOW: Who is Ipswich's Best Childcare Educator?

Someone from your address has already voted.

Current Results

Ashleigh Dwyer at Aussie Kindies, North Ipswich

0%

Mahalia Rose at Kaleidoscope Kids, Booval

0%

Tennille Zammit at Little Teds Family Daycare Fernvale

33%

Jodi Copping at Jo Jo’s Family Daycare, Silkstone

0%

Medy Cochran at Medelina’s Family Daycare

0%

Shauna King at Amaze Early Education, Silkstone

0%

Sarah Battes at Kindy Patch, West Ipswich

0%

Holliee Mackat Kambu Amaroo Long Daycare, Silkstone

33%

May Vaughan at Kaleidoscope Kids, Booval

0%

Stacey Lacey at Bushkidz, Blacksoil

0%

Tennille Zammit at Little Teds Family Daycare, Fernvale

33%

Sarah Davis at Sarah’s Family Daycare, Redbank Plains

0%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

And if you haven't already, cast your vote here for Ipswich's best child care centre.

