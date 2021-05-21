MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Burger in Ipswich and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

<a class="body-link" href="https://poll.fm/10837657">View Survey</a>

NOTE FOR MOBILE APP USERS: Due to technical limitations, this interactive may not be viewable on our app or Google AMP pages on a mobile device. The voting poll is best viewed via desktop or mobile sites. If you have trouble viewing the poll on the app, access this story in your phone browser.

The poll closes at 8am on Thursday, May 27. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, May 27.

Happy voting!

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Who has the Best Burger in Ipswich