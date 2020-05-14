VOTE NOW: Who has Ipswich's cutest pet?

The Queensland Times is on the hunt to find Ipswich's cutest pet.

The Queensland Times is on the hunt to find Ipswich's cutest pet.

There is no doubt there are some cute pets out there, but who is the cutest of them all?

The Queensland Times is on the hunt to find Ipswich's cutest pet.

We put the call out on Facebook and received more than 300 comments. From there, we picked 30 pictures with the highest number of reactions from our readers.

Now, it's over to you to cast your vote on which pet should be crowned the cutest. Have your say in our poll below.

Voting will close 8am Thursday, 21 May 2020.