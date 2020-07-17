Menu
Vote now for Ipswich's Top Toddlers.
Parenting

VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Top Toddlers

Andrew Korner
by
17th Jul 2020 3:44 PM
IT'S TIME to move on to the next category in our search for Ipswich's Cutest Bub.

Last week we put out the call for votes in the first gallery of more than 70 of Ipswich's recent additions. This week, due to popular demand, we are calling for your votes for Ipswich's Top Toddlers.

We collated 28 toddler entries out of more than 100 submissions to the call-out on our Facebook page.

Who is your pick for Ipswich's Top Toddler?

To vote, simply find the toddler you want to vote for and click on the blue 'vote' button. For ease of access, it is best to use the desktop site.

Coming up soon, we will also be calling for votes for Ipswich's Miracle Bubs - those who have battled through a rough start to life.

After you have voted in each category, we will take the most popular entries from each before calling for your vote for Ipswich's Cutest Bub.

