VOTE NOW: Ipswich's top 10 sports volunteers

Melissa Smith (Ipswich Litte Athletics)

Crystal Goulding nominated Melissa. Goulding wrote "Melissa has been the Centre Manager for over five years and involved at the Centre for more than 10. She is part of the Queensland Little Athletics Officials committee and received a LAQ Merit Award in 2018. She also received a nomination for the Ipswich Sports Awards Volunteer of the Year in 2018."

John Stoddart (Brothers rugby league)

John Stoddart received nominations from Patrick Enstrom, Leighton Bryant, Braydon Mcgrady and Mick Riddell. "John is a passionate coach at Brothers and goes above and beyond for the boys," Bryant said, with Riddell adding "You can guarantee every footy season you will see John at Brothers volunteering his coaching skills to his junior footy teams."

Rita Langer (Norths rugby league)

Tim Neilsen nominated Rita. Neilsen said; "Rita's volunteered at the Norths Tigers canteen every weekend for as long as I can remember. Alfie and Cliff obviously haven't played there since the 80's but she turned up rain, hail or shine and worked her butt off. Unfortunately I haven't been over this year to see if she's still working but I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if she is."

Catherine Golding (Ipswich Knights soccer)

Linsey Sullivan nominated Catherine. Sullivan wrote: "Director of Juniors at Ipswich Knights Football Club, Catherine does a huge job coordinating the many junior teams of the club, misses many of her own son's games while making sure the season is underway."

Ian Howells (West End football)

Cloe Gamble nominated Ian. She wrote: "Ian is the junior president of the West End Bulldogs Football Club. He always goes above and beyond to help support the kids, helping with the set up and maintenance of home games as well as travelling to support the kids while they are away. He has a great passion for the club and he loves watching the kids succeed."

Yasmin Playfair (Greater Springfield Sports)

Julie-Anne Gatehouse nominated Yasmin Playfair of the Greater Springfield Sports - AFL and Greater Springfield Sports - Cricket clubs. "She is a committee member and does a huge amount of work behind the scenes from helping out in the canteen, sorting player registrations to being the last to leave after training to turn off the lights," Gatehouse wrote. "I've even seen her out on the field at training helping with the coaching. There isn't one role at the club that she doesn't help out with and I think it could quite possibly fall apart without her."

Annette Battensby (Swifts basketball)

Amanda Dickson nominated Annette. She wrote: "Annette is a super woman. She is affiliated with the Swifts Basketball Club, she runs around non stop, she will bend over backwards to make sure you are okay or anyone who needs help. She has three children, two of whom play in the sport and she barely has time for them and her husband. She also works, so this is a true volunteer right here."

Leann Steinhardt (Ipswich City soccer)

Adele Steinhardt nominated Leann. She wrote: "Manageress at Ipswich City Football Club for women's teams, if it wasn't for her we would not take the field at all, she always washes the jerseys and takes in the money, as well as doing the team sheets she offers help to other teams when asked to."

Phil Witney (Ipswich City soccer)

Adele Steinhardt nominates Phil. She wrote: If it wasn't for his time a dedication towards his women's and boys' teams at Ipswich City Football Club, they wouldn't have the skill level they have to be able to play soccer.

Meg Hammond (Raceview soccer)

Brooke Tinka-Bell McEwan nominated Meg. She wrote: "Meg puts everything into the team. she always has snacks and drinks for the boys on game day. They always know they get lollies and a cookie at the end of the game. She organises team photos, presents for Mother's Day, and any other events during soccer season. Birthdays always mean cake for the team, even when it is her own birthday! "

