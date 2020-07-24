Menu
Who gets your vote for Ipswich's favourite Miracle Baby?
Parenting

VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Miracle Babies

Andrew Korner
by
24th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
IN OUR call to parents to send in pictures of their cute bubs, we also found some inspiring tales of babies who didn't enjoy the easiest start to life.

In fact, some of the stories sent in by our readers were extraordinary.

This week, we have compiled nine of Ipswich's Miracle Babies and call on you to vote for your favourite.

These little fighters and their survival stories will pull at the heart strings of any parent out there.

To vote, simply find the miracle bub you want to vote for and click on the blue 'vote' button. For ease of access, it is best to use the desktop site.

Remember, you can only vote once.

Coming up soon, we will be collating the most popular entries from each of our three categories, to put the vote back out to you to find Ipswich's Cutest Bub.

babies parenting queensland times poll; ipswich's miracle babies
Ipswich Queensland Times

