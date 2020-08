The QT is looking to crown Ipswich’s favourite hair salon for 2020.

The QT is looking to crown Ipswich’s favourite hair salon for 2020.

The QT put out a call to crown Ipswich's top hair salon for 2020 and the response from readers was overwhelming.

We had hundreds of comments and dozens of nominations with customers keen to recognise their favourite.

Let us know who you think deserves to come out on top this year by casting your vote below.

Voting closes 9am Tuesday, August 19.