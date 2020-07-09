Menu
Heidi Grace Mole, 9 months old
VOTE NOW: Ipswich's cutest bub

Andrew Korner
by
9th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
LAST SUNDAY night The Queensland Times called out for mums and dads across Ipswich to send in pictures of their cute newborns as part of our Ipswich's Cutest Bub poll. Since then we have been absolutely inundated with responses.  

Today, we feature 73 of Ipswich's Cutest Bubs, and call on your to vote for your favourite.

         

 

 

To vote, simply find the baby you want to vote for and click on the blue 'vote' button.

For ease of access, it is best to use the desktop site.  

Voting will close on Monday next week, but if you don't see your bub in the first poll, don't despair, because over the next fortnight we will also be calling for voting in two other categories, including Ipswich's Top Toddlers and Ipswich Miracle Bubs.  

The most popular entries out of each of the three categories will then be included in the final vote for Ipswich's Cutest Bub for 2020.   While we can no longer take entries for toddlers or bubs, we are calling for more miracle bub stories and pictures.  

To submit your bub's photo, head to the QT Facebook page and comment on the post at the top of the feed. Include the name of the category you wish to enter also if you'd like.    

