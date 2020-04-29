VOTE NOW: Ipswich's best takeaway and delivery food

Who is doing Ipswich's best takeaway food? Ungermann Brothers was nominated for their home delivered ice cream and desserts.

SOCIAL distancing regulations have caused local businesses to introduce and rely only on takeaway and home delivery options in the past six weeks.

The Queensland Times wants to know who is serving the finest food for your quarentine cravings.

Whether they're dishing it up for you to grab from the store or dropping it off directly at your door, who is Ipswich's best eatery for takeaway and home delivery?

Vote for you favourite below. Don't see it? Submit a nomination by emailing me at toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au