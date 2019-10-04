VOTE NOW: Ipswich’s Best Personal Trainer

PERSONAL trainers have a way of bringing out the best in you when you're feeling your worst.

After receiving almost five hundred nominations for Ipswich's best personal trainers, we had to narrow down the shortlist to those who had been nominated more than five times.

Below is the final list of nominees - and reasons why they were nominated - to be voted on until the poll closes at 11.59pm, Monday.

HERE'S WHO YOU NOMINATED AND WHAT YOU SAID ABOUT THEM ON FACEBOOK:

Jason Triffett and Kelleigh Wallace - Ipswich Health and Performance Centre

Tamara Haworth: Jason Triffett 100%!!!!! Kelleigh Wallace both amazing PT's! Co owners of Ipswich Health and Performance Centre!

They have created an amazing place with a positive and fun vibe!

Upbeat music and everyone smashing their personal goals!

I have never enjoyed training so much! 🤘🏻

POST BABY BODY HERE I COMEEEEE!

Chris Booker - Apex Physiques, Goodlife Ipswich

Belinda Doyle: Chris Booker from Apex Physiques out of Goodlife Ipswich. I have never really been into the gym but with Chris's dedication, support and motivation I am now hooked. He pushes me to be the best version of myself and I couldn't be happier with the changes I have seen. He is not just a PT to me he is part of my fitness family. He is one in a million. 😊

Angela Smith - Ange's Beaut Bodz, World Gym Ipswich

Leah Ireland: Angela Smith from Ange's Beaut Bodz @ World Gym Ipswich is the BEST PT! She has trained me post injury, encouraged me to return to activities that brought me joy but I felt I didn't have the fitness or strength to do. Ange knows what my goals are and plans our sessions to ensure I reach them, and if what I need is different to her already expansive skill set she will go out and learn about it just to help me. What more can you want from a PT

Ariana Bird is a personal trainer at Temple Fitness Booval Darren Hallesy

Ariana Eve - Temple 24Hr Fitness, Booval

Sandra List: I nominate Ariana Eve who you will find at Temple 24hr Fitness Booval. Arianas fresh approach to fitness is just what i needed to kick start my fitness journey again. She goes above & beyond to keep in touch with her clients to check in on how they are recovering from sessions as well as everyday life. Her compassion to all gym members is something that most remember while visiting Temple Fitness Booval. #1 Ariana Eve

Victor Lelo - Victorious Health and Fitness

Brenda Leauanae: Victor Lelo, all the trainers and the people that consistently help in the background at Victorious Health & Fitness Training 🤙🏽 I wouldn't be where I am now with my weight loss journey if it wasn't for their motivation, drive, support and tenacious positive vibes - We Rise By Lifting Others #loyal #hafto 🙌🏼🔥

Clem Nanai - Tatau Fitness, Redbank Plains

Douglas Talafou Faaiu Atiifale: Wear do I start I nominate Clem Nanai -Tatau Fitness a awesome person and also trainer, he has great motivation and a great role model for his community and culture. He pushes us and makes us work hard to reach there goals! he has helped me so much throughout my fitness journey and also other I've already seen massive improvements in my strength and fitness and confidence.

Sam Johnson - Healthy You HQ

Richy Anderson: Healthy You HQ owner Sam Johnson is an amazing fitness trainer. He got me motivated to do a 14 km Spartan race, something I'd never of thought I could have completed. Sam is extremely motivational, leads by example and is a great mentor. He's very passionate and he cares a lot about his clients. Anyone wanting to get into shape should definitely be in touch with this business.

Darren Jolley - Bodiez 24/7 Fitness Ipswich

Kaitlyn Stewart: I never felt comfortable in a gym until I found Darren Jolley at Bodiez Ipswich. I instantly felt at home when I walked in and found him coaching two heavily overweight clients. There has never been any bias and he has helped train me through 1 pregnancy - before and after, and continues now that I'm pregnant again.

Renee Ludlow - Dauntless Performance

Kirsten Hack: Renee Ludlow. I have had many PTs but she's the most outstanding, understanding & compassionate one I have ever met. She helps you with your goals and encourages you along the way. Since meeting her. I'll never go anywhere else.

Kelleigh Wallace and Andy Saunderson, local personal trainers. Rob Williams

Tyson Iosefa - Lava Lava Boyz

Tapusoa Aga Chris Taupo: Tyson Iosefa 💪💪💪. Tyson is a dedicated and hard working trainer who is there to motivate, support and assist with delivering awesome weight loss and muscle gain results in a family friendly and fun environment. His ability to be able to connect with everyone not just as a team but also on a 1-on-1 basis allows everyone to work towards their full potential. Proud to have joined the Lava Lava Boyz!

Kerri Brandon - Step Into Life, Ipswich

Patricia Rackley: Kerri Brandon Step into life Ipswich. Kerri runs a very motivated outdoor training group for all fitness levels. Kerri is very knowledgeable, supportive and professional, assisting in anyway to help you reach your goals and outcomes. Training sessions with Kerri are always fun and uplifting with more than a few laughs had along the way. Kerri is AMAZING.

Penny Lole - Victorious Health and Fitness

Kate Sims: Penny Lole and all the other trainers from Victorious Health and Fitness! So so welcoming, informative and supportive and make this healthy lifestyle so much fun, I look forward to every single session with them 😊 so extremely happy I've found them!

Nigel Giles - PEPT Ipswich

Warren Broadhead: Nigel Giles from PEPT Ipswich. such an inspiration. from truck driver to personal trainer all while transforming his own life. now he gives back and changes people's lives every week

Kristy Bree - Health Redefined by Kristy-Bree

Natalie Debattista: Kristy Bree from Lifestyle Gym Raceview as she is truly amazing and in a league of her own 🤩. It is so refreshing to have her approach to personal training Health Redefined by Kristy Bree. She is highly motivational, and a great health and mindset mentor. So if your looking for a PT who is unique, doesn't preach any fad diets or quick fixes who is Realistic, funny, smart and talented she is your go to gal 💕

Manda Jayne - Studio 9 Personal Training and Boot Camp

Naomi Bazzo: Manda Jayne Studio 9 personal training and boot camp. Amanda has helped so many people on their fitness/ weight loss journeys and is always studying new things. Amanda has so much skills and knowledge and her classes are always great.

Shanee and Darren Lawrence - F45 Ipswich

Michelle Clare: Shanee Lawrence and Darren Lawrence from F45 Training Ipswich Central Shanee is amazing, she is so knowledgeable on health and fitness. She genuinely cares about each and every member of her studio and if you miss a day or don't seem yourself she is the first to notice and always messages to check on how you are going. She is #goals on so many levels. She makes the whole studio feel like a family. Both her and her husband Darren are amazing and such amazing trainers. She is the most beautiful human I have ever met ❤️



Darren is the kindest man ever. He pushes you when you need it, supports and guides you when you need it and if you've been away for any reason always there to greet you with a smile and a hug. He is the best! Honestly so so so lucky to have these two amazing trainers. And they deserve to win hands down ❤️

Rob Hawkins PT - Add Life Body Balance

Zoe Matthews: I nominate Rob Hawkins of Add Life Body Balance based in Goodlife Ipswich. Rob isn't your average trainer- he has a mountain of personal fitness and high level training experience- but he challenges his clients headspace and mindset. As a result, I can hear him in my head during challenging times outside the gym and has enabled me to reach a new level in my competitive sport. If that wasn't enough, my poor friends can also now hear the lessons he has taught me- pushing through and hittings the 1% moments. Anyway...he is awesome.

Neil Moore - 12RND Fitness

Larissa LeBhers: Neil Moore @12RND Fitness is fantastic. 12RND's has been the best gym I have ever been involved with. Brandon Campbell and the PT work he does with those who have disabilities is also fantastic.

Jason Gent - profit International Health and Fitness

Alexandria Dowie: Jason Gent from proFIT International Health & Fitness !! I've never met someone more dedicated to other people's health & Wellbeing. He has years of experience, education & knowledge. He is always looking for more ways to help people & is genuinely there to help you make the change you need too to have a healthier & better life! I have been able to accomplish fitness levels I never thought I'd be able to reach thanks to his help & guidance!

Luke Noble - Empire Asylum - Home of Crazy Strength

Jessica Sutton: Luke Noble from Empire asylum. He is always there for all of his clients and makes it feel more like a family and a community more than just a gym. Luke personalises his programs based on everyone's needs and listens to what each client needs and wants. Luke offers a wide variety of training opportunities to suit any goal you are chasing. Oh and did I mention nutrition 😱.

Ginger Draper - Anytime Fitness Ripley

Chris RT: Ginger Draper Anytime Fitness Ripley... Ginger is so passionate and motivating... each session is different and challenging. She listens to your concerns and doubts and works through these with you... love my sessions...

Jay Tyler - The Strength Coach

Karina Steinberga: Jay Tyler the strength coach is definitely one of the best trainers i've ever had. He is professional, extremely knowledgeable, reliable and encouraging. Jay knows exactly what to do to push all his clients and get them where they want to be once they are willing to put in the effort with the training and diet. I wouldn't go anywhere else 💪