VOTE NOW: Ipswich vs. Toowoomba in Sh*t Towns of Australia

Navarone Farrell
by
18th Jun 2019 9:18 AM

AFTER a veritable roasting by Facebook troll page, S--t Towns of Australia, Ipswich has been pitted against its mountainous cousin, Toowoomba in S--t Town Showdown #31.

'Gronk-infested Ipswich takes on geriatric-infested Toowoomba (not yet reviewed) in the penultimate battle for Round 1. Which is worse? Vote now!' the post reads.

At current standing it looks like Ipswich will win (or lose) the showdown, with 1500-odd votes cast, most naming Ipswich the "s--tter" of the two.

