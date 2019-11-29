VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

VOTE NOW: Vote for Ipswich's best fish and chips.

FISH and chips holds an important place in everyone's hearts - whether it's a quick dinner when the kids are acting up or a time for the family to all bond on a Friday night.

TO VOTE FOR IPSWICH'S BEST FISH AND CHIPS, CLICK HERE.

Readers have nominated 14 restaurants they think are the best:

Charlie de Cod Brassall Seafood Fish Magic, Redbank Plains Flinders View Takeaway Booval Seafood Livio's Fish & Chips, Yamanto Downs Street Seafood, North Ipswich DnJ Fresh Seafoods, Collingwood Park Noah's Ark, Springfield Lakes Eastern Heights Take Away Seafood House, Augustine Heights Glebe Takeaway Fish Burger, Augustine Heights Pelican's Seafood and Sandwich Bar

Heather Williams said, "Glebe Rd take away just down from the 5 ways. Very nice fish & chips also great hamburgers. Try this place, its great."

Sandy Turner wrote: "Livio's Fish & Chips in the Yamanto shopping centre. Good prices and great food."

