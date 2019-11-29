VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich
FISH and chips holds an important place in everyone's hearts - whether it's a quick dinner when the kids are acting up or a time for the family to all bond on a Friday night.
Readers have nominated 14 restaurants they think are the best:
- Charlie de Cod
- Brassall Seafood
- Fish Magic, Redbank Plains
- Flinders View Takeaway
- Booval Seafood
- Livio's Fish & Chips, Yamanto
- Downs Street Seafood, North Ipswich
- DnJ Fresh Seafoods, Collingwood Park
- Noah's Ark, Springfield Lakes
- Eastern Heights Take Away
- Seafood House, Augustine Heights
- Glebe Takeaway
- Fish Burger, Augustine Heights
- Pelican's Seafood and Sandwich Bar
Heather Williams said, "Glebe Rd take away just down from the 5 ways. Very nice fish & chips also great hamburgers. Try this place, its great."
Sandy Turner wrote: "Livio's Fish & Chips in the Yamanto shopping centre. Good prices and great food."