VOTE NOW: Vote for Ipswich's best fish and chips.
VOTE NOW: Best Fish and Chips in Ipswich

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Nov 2019 1:29 PM

FISH and chips holds an important place in everyone's hearts - whether it's a quick dinner when the kids are acting up or a time for the family to all bond on a Friday night.

Readers have nominated 14 restaurants they think are the best:

  1. Charlie de Cod
  2. Brassall Seafood
  3. Fish Magic, Redbank Plains
  4. Flinders View Takeaway
  5. Booval Seafood
  6. Livio's Fish & Chips, Yamanto
  7. Downs Street Seafood, North Ipswich
  8. DnJ Fresh Seafoods, Collingwood Park
  9. Noah's Ark, Springfield Lakes
  10. Eastern Heights Take Away
  11. Seafood House, Augustine Heights
  12. Glebe Takeaway
  13. Fish Burger, Augustine Heights
  14. Pelican's Seafood and Sandwich Bar

Heather Williams said, "Glebe Rd take away just down from the 5 ways. Very nice fish & chips also great hamburgers. Try this place, its great."

Sandy Turner wrote: "Livio's Fish & Chips in the Yamanto shopping centre. Good prices and great food."

TO VOTE FOR IPSWICH'S BEST FISH AND CHIPS, CLICK HERE.

