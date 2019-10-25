VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

We're looking for Ipswich's best child care worker and centre.

WHEN choosing a childcare centre, it's important to trust the educators who will be looking after your precious little ones day after day.

The QT is running its Best of Ipswich 2019 series, and readers were asked to nominate a child care educator who goes above and beyond in their role, and who they thought were worthy of making it to the final voting poll.

We were inundated with responses, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite child care educator.

There are some centres in Ipswich with so many wonderful educators that people couldn't nominate just one person, so we have broken the poll into two parts - the best childcare educator and best childcare centre.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Ipswich.

We will announce the winner of both categories next week.

Voting will close at 9am on Monday.

Please note: Nominations with multiple educators listed in the one comment were not able to be counted towards the best child care educator - instead that nomination went towards the best child care centre.

TOP 12 CHILDCARE EDUCATORS:

Ashleigh Dwyer at Aussie Kindies, North Ipswich

Mahalia Rose at Kaleidoscope Kids, Booval

Tennille Zammit at Little Teds Family Daycare Fernvale

Jodi Copping at Jo Jo's Family Daycare, Silkstone

Medy Cochran at Medelina's Family Daycare

Shauna King at Amaze Early Education, Silkstone

Sarah Battes at Kindy Patch, West Ipswich

Holliee Mackat Kambu Amaroo Long Daycare, Silkstone

May Vaughan at Kaleidoscope Kids, Booval

Stacey Lacey at Bushkidz, Blacksoil

Sarah Davis at Sarah's Family Daycare, Redbank Plains

TOP 13 CHILDCARE CENTRES:

Kaleidoscope Kids Early Learning Centres, Booval

Kindy Patch, West Ipswich

Bushkidz, Blacksoil

Brassall Early Learning Centre

Rosewood Early Education

StarKids Early Learning Centre, Yamanto

Ipswich Family Day Care

Aussie Kindies North Ipswich

LEAD Childcare, Goodna

123 4Kids, Karalee

Redbank Plains Children's Centre

Cribb St Childcare, Sadliers Crossing

Voting for both polls closes 9am Monday.