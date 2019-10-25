VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich
WHEN choosing a childcare centre, it's important to trust the educators who will be looking after your precious little ones day after day.
The QT is running its Best of Ipswich 2019 series, and readers were asked to nominate a child care educator who goes above and beyond in their role, and who they thought were worthy of making it to the final voting poll.
We were inundated with responses, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite child care educator.
There are some centres in Ipswich with so many wonderful educators that people couldn't nominate just one person, so we have broken the poll into two parts - the best childcare educator and best childcare centre.
Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Ipswich.
We will announce the winner of both categories next week.
Voting will close at 9am on Monday.
Please note: Nominations with multiple educators listed in the one comment were not able to be counted towards the best child care educator - instead that nomination went towards the best child care centre.
TOP 12 CHILDCARE EDUCATORS:
- Ashleigh Dwyer at Aussie Kindies, North Ipswich
- Mahalia Rose at Kaleidoscope Kids, Booval
- Tennille Zammit at Little Teds Family Daycare Fernvale
- Jodi Copping at Jo Jo's Family Daycare, Silkstone
- Medy Cochran at Medelina's Family Daycare
- Shauna King at Amaze Early Education, Silkstone
- Sarah Battes at Kindy Patch, West Ipswich
- Holliee Mackat Kambu Amaroo Long Daycare, Silkstone
- May Vaughan at Kaleidoscope Kids, Booval
- Stacey Lacey at Bushkidz, Blacksoil
- Tennille Zammit at Little Teds Family Daycare, Fernvale
- Sarah Davis at Sarah's Family Daycare, Redbank Plains
TOP 13 CHILDCARE CENTRES:
- Kaleidoscope Kids Early Learning Centres, Booval
- Kindy Patch, West Ipswich
- Bushkidz, Blacksoil
- Brassall Early Learning Centre
- Rosewood Early Education
- StarKids Early Learning Centre, Yamanto
- Ipswich Family Day Care
- Aussie Kindies North Ipswich
- LEAD Childcare, Goodna
- 123 4Kids, Karalee
- Kindy Patch, West Ipswich
- Redbank Plains Children's Centre
- Cribb St Childcare, Sadliers Crossing
Voting for both polls closes 9am Monday.