TIME is running out to cast your vote in The Queensland Times Cutest Bub poll.

We called out for mums and dads across Ipswich to send in pictures of their cute newborns as part of the poll.

Having been inundated with responses, we have put the vote out to you, the public, with 73 choices in our first round.

To vote, simply find the baby you want to vote for and click on the blue 'vote' button.

For ease of access, it is best to use the desktop site.

Voting has been extended to this Wednesday at noon.

For all the mums and dads who entered, if you don't see your bub in the first poll, don't despair, because over the next fortnight we will also be calling for voting in two other categories, including Ipswich's Top Toddlers and Ipswich Miracle Bubs.

The most popular entries out of each of the three categories will then be included in the final vote for Ipswich's Cutest Bub for 2020. While we can no longer take entries for toddlers or bubs, we are calling for more miracle bub stories and pictures.

To submit your bub's photo, head to the QT Facebook page and comment on the post at the top of the feed. Include the name of the category you wish to enter also if you'd like.