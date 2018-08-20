Vote for the best fish and chip shop around

Charis Mullen tries out some of the great fish and chips available in the region.

THE hunt is on for the state's best fish and chips shop.

While we're spoilt for choice here in the Ipswich region, there can only be one winner.

Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen thinks her electorate could well come up with the winner.

Ms Mullen said the competition would be tough, but she has has already tried a number of local offerings and thinks businesses in the Jordan electorate could come out tops.

"From Salt and Battered in Springfield, Fish Burger at Augusta Village (Augustine Heights), Fishy but Nice at Springfield Lakes, Seafood on Pub Lane in Greenbank or the classic Flagstone Takeaway in Flagstone - just a selection of great fish and chips in our region,” Ms Mullen said.

"The Australian Fish and Chip awards are a great opportunity for our local shops to get their name on the national stage.

"Given Queensland's proximity to the freshest and most delicious seafood in the world, it is only right that we have the best fish and chip store as well.

"I encourage everyone to try out different stores in our local area that support the Queensland seafood industry.”

Queensland Seafood Marketers Association President Marshall Betzel said the awards were a chance to recognise some of the great seafood businesses serving Queenslanders.

"Queensland has fantastic seafood - and our members are keen to get it on Queenslander's plates.

"Supporting local jobs with a quality feed for the family. That's a win-win in anyone's book.

"I urge everyone to get behind their local fisho's and vote online for the one they think is best.”

To vote for your local fish and chip shop to be named Queensland's best, head online to www.fishandchipsawards.com.au. Voting is open until September 15.

The 2018 state award winners will be announced at the Queensland Seafood Awards on September 28, 2018.