Ipswich-born business a finalist in Kochie's comp

A BUSINESS that was born in Ipswich is one of 11 finalists in Kochie's Australia's Favourite Family Business competition.

Husband and wife team Sam and Jeremy Beckman started 2 Bent Rods back in 2004 while living in Ipswich and have since relocated to Victoria Point.

They still run school holiday programs in Ipswich in conjunction with the Ipswich City Council and helped run the Spring Lake Pest Fishing Classic last weekend.

Mrs Beckman said the family business had probably taught 45,000 people how to fish in its 14 years of operation.

"We're the underdogs," Mrs Beckman said of the competition.

The small business is up against some big Aussie success stories in the business world including internationally selling Smoothie Bombs, Sinchies and Twisted Frozen Yoghurt.

Mrs Beckman said she decided to enter the competition just to see what would happen.

Now they've made the finals she is over the moon.

"I was really amazed and proud that our small localised business had made it through to the finals, especially considering the calibre of some of the other businesses of which some are national.

"Two Bent Rods is the underdog in the comp, we are a small business that operates in southeast Queensland and we are up against some fantastic national businesses with huge amounts of followers."

While 2 Bent Rods teaches adults how to fish and read the beach, most of their studetns are children including kindy classes and students in school holiday programs.

They offer a range of kids fishing lessons, family fishing lessons, clinics, events, school and vacation care incursions and excursions and kids fishing birthday parties for people of all ages and abilities.

"Our aim is to introduce people into the family friendly sport of fishing. We teach safe, responsible and sustainable fishing practices around Brisbane and south east Queensland."

The business was nominated in the 2017 What's On 4 Kids Awards and was a finalist in the 2011 and 2014 Healthy Waterways Awards for their Fish Wise Programs & Kids Marine Zone.

You can vote for them at kochiesbusinessbuilders.com.au

Voting closes on December 3 and the winner will be announced on December 4.

The winning business will receive national exposure via a segment on Kochie's Business Builders TV show in 2019.