'Vomiting' residents will rise up against Ipswich dumps: MP

DEMANDS: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller has called on her colleagues to stand up against future dumping. Rob Williams

PEOPLE are vomiting in their own homes because of the dumps and will rise up to vote out the government if something isn't done, Jo-Ann Miller has declared.

In another fiery speech to parliament, the Bundamba MP lashed out at her colleagues for what she says is a lack of representation.

"Just because some Labor members or so-called Labor councillors - who are now sacked, thank God - support dumps and incinerators, that does not make it right,” she said.

"They are not listening to the community who do not want these dumps.

"They are walking away from the very people who they are supposed to represent, which is the working class, the poor, the elderly and the sick.”

Ms Miller warned her colleagues the people would rise up and vote Labor members out.

"Ipswich people want people who represent them, who are members or councillors of conviction, who will do what is right for them,” she said.

"In an absolute contempt of the people, they are supporting multinational companies to make massive profits whilst working-class people suffer, including their basic right to breathe clean air.”

The MP slammed claims the waste sector employed locals.

"It is a furphy for other MPs in this parliament to say that it produces Ipswich jobs,” she said.

"They work in Ipswich, but they do not live in Ipswich and their money is taken out of Ipswich to go into the western suburbs of Brisbane.”

Ms Miller, who is in her 19th year in the Queensland Parliament, said the dumps had to be stopped.

"People are vomiting in their own homes because the smell is that bad,” she said.

"Those of us who have asthma, including me, were woken up in the middle of the night because we could not breathe as a result of the smoke coming off the dump fires.”

Ms Miller tabled her submission against BMI's superdump and questioned whether her colleagues "have had the guts to object as well”.