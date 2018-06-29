'Vomit, dirty nappies, rat faeces' found in shoppers' bags

WOOLWORTHS staff report that some customers are bringing soiled shopping bags to stores following the rollout of the national plastic bag ban.

Some extreme cases these bags have been found to be tainted with vomit, dirty nappies and rat faeces.

It comes as unions also move to protect retail workers from abusive behaviour as customers have to either buy a reusable bag or carry their loot.

Customers are also encouraged not to ask staff to use unhygienic bags.

Woolworths stores across the state have already banned plastic bags but Coles and Big W stores will switch to re-usable bags from July 1.

The SDA, the union representing workers in retail, fast food and warehousing, is reminding customers to be prepared and that there's no excuse for abusive behaviour to retail staff.

SDA National Secretary Gerard Dwyer said to inform and prepare customers, the union had launched the 'Don't Bag Retail Staff - No One Deserves a Serve' campaign which included radio ads and online videos across Australia.

"We welcome this positive change for the environment and remind customers to bring their own reusable bags or simply purchase one at the checkout," Mr Dwyer said.

Mr Dwyer said while the phase out of single use plastic bags in Woolworths stores on 20 June had generally proceeded well, there were reports of abusive behaviour towards retail staff, and customers seeking to overload bags or use some that were unhygienic.

"While we understand that some customers may be frustrated by this change, there is absolutely no excuse for abusive or violent behaviour towards retail staff," he said.

"In some cases, customers have also attempted to use bags which contained vomit, dirty nappies or rat faeces. This is obviously unacceptable and presents a serious health risk to retail staff.

"We ask that shoppers check the condition of the bags they intend to use prior to presenting them to retail staff.

"Additionally, we remind customers not to insist that shopping bags be overloaded, as this may present in injury risk to both themselves and retail staff.

"Retail staff have been reminded of their rights to not overload bags at the customer's request and to not handle extremely dirty or unhygienic bags.

"While this will be a big change for customers and retail staff, with a small amount of patience and preparation, together we can achieve the very worthy outcome of reducing plastic in our environment and our oceans.

"Please remember, don't bag retail staff and no one deserves to be abused simply for doing their job."