Volunteers transform home

Lauraine Ormond is happy that her Goodna house has now been painted after the 2011 flood. Rob Williams

AN ARMY of volunteers has helped Lauraine Ormond erase the marks of the 2011 floods from her Goodna home.

And she's still pinching herself it looks so good.

On the weekend of May 4, 5 and 6 about 30 volunteers cleaned and helped to paint the outside of the house.

"I still pull up and sit there and look for a couple of minutes,” Mrs Ormond said.

"I could just stare at it all day. It was filled with love before, but the volunteers have covered it in love too.

"Most of the people I didn't know. It's pretty amazing they volunteered for people they didn't know.”

A Westside Community Care volunteer herself, Mrs Ormond is very happy with the help received to finish the house.

The Ormonds had only just moved in a few months before the flood, which destroyed all their furniture.

Lauraine Ormond's house after the 2011 flood. Contributed

They replaced the internal walls, re-painted the inside and picked up some furniture along the way, but had been saving up to paint the outside.

The Ormonds now foster two children aged 5 and 7, who helped by painting the rails on the deck.

"It was very emotional. There was lots of hugs all round,” Mrs Ormond said.

"The kids love it they are wrapped.”

On site was a painter and builder and later even an electrician showed up to help, as water had gotten into a light fitting during the clean up on Friday.

After cleaning the outside and removing the old paint, the walls were spray painted.

Volunteers then hand painted the trims.

In all it took two and a half days to complete.

"It was really quick,” she said.

"The whole outside is done except for the decks. We will do them ourselves bit by bit when the kids are at school.

"A huge thank you all everyone.”

The community also pulled together to supply food for the volunteers, cupcakes were delivered and McDonalds Springfield donated lunch.