Volunteers spread joy to dogs in shelter on Christmas Day

Volunteers brought Christmas cheer to the animals at the Brave Companion Dog Rescue Centre in Laidley on Christmas Day.

Constable Kimberly Allen from Gatton Police organised much of the morning, selling Christmas raffle tickets in the lead up to the event to fund yummy food and treats for the animals at the Brave Companion Dog Rescue shelter.

Constable Allen along with her parents, cooked all the food for the dogs, some of which was donated by Pet Mince Direct after she reached out for their support.

Brown Dog Bakery and Hound and Proud also donated treats for the dogs to enjoy on their special day.

Constable Allen said volunteers Anna Bentley and Debbie Thomas provided a car load full of food and essentials and Charli Ritchens donated awesome Christmas costumes and helped sell so many Christmas raffle tickets making Christmas Day possible for the unwanted Brave Dogs.

“Nobody deserves to not have a Christmas, so we wanted to make the dogs feel even more loved than they already are,” Constable Allen said.

Constable Allen said the she also wanted to make the day special for all those “selfless wonderful people” who gave up their Christmas morning to help the Brave Dogs.

Constable Allen has volunteered at the shelter since arriving in the Lockyer Valley in October last year.

While out conducting patrols, she heard dogs barking, and found an animal shelter in need of help.

“I enjoy it because it’s a rewarding feeling and they give you unconditional love, plus I can’t have all the dogs at home,” she said.

Constable Allen said she has always volunteered at animal shelters throughout her time but this one had by far has been “the most rewarding and full of love”.

She said Friday had been a “beautiful” morning and was thankful for the support of those who turned up and helped out.

Lockyer Valley locals who may wish to volunteer at the Laidley shelter or adopt one of the dogs should contact the volunteer co-ordinator Ludelle Milne on 0419 731 459.