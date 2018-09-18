Menu
SERVE UP: Wiliam Hartfiel and Shahin Khan are looking for volunteers to help put on a Christmas lunch. Cordell Richardson
Volunteers required to make Christmas meal for the needy

Ashleigh Howarth
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

ARE you able to spare a few hours on Christmas Day to help those who are less fortunate in our community?

Donna Isaacs, from Glory City Church West, is calling on Ipswich residents to put their hands up to help make Christmas dinner a wonderful event for those doing it a little tough.

"Some of the roles of the volunteers will be working in the kitchen doing food preparation, plate service, people who can wrap presents, do crafts, man the photo booth, and people who can do a pack down at the end of the day," she said.

The dinner is a way for everyone in the community to come together and share in some festive cheer.

"This is a way for some of the most vulnerable people in Ipswich to come and enjoy the day and have a nice dinner," she said.

"This is an Ipswich event, and it's really focused on Ipswich.

"We will have a bus service available on the day so we will be able to pick up volunteers or people who would like to come."

The Christmas Day dinner will be held at the church at the Tivoli Drive-In on Christmas from 2-6pm.

If you would like to get in touch to register your name to volunteer, send an email to volunteers@tivolidrivein.com.

christmas helping those in need ipswich volunteers
Ipswich Advertiser

