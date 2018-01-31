Volunteers notch up 50 years of keeping the community safe

TERRY Watkins has spent the majority of his life battling blazes and protecting the communities he calls home.

As a teenager, he joined the Rural Fire Brigade in Grafton, New South Wales, which he says was his generation's way of giving back to your home town.

"I was born in the days where you joined the Rural Fire Brigade once you became a man. That's just the way it worked," he said.

His training taught him the correct ways to fight fires to prevent as much damage to the Australian countryside, homes and livestock as possible, as well as fire prevention, leadership skills and more.

"Fires don't scare me. I have been around them my whole life," he said.

"Back in Grafton, we used to have a lot of fires because of the forest and national parks.

"I can now just stand looking at a fire and within 10 seconds know the best way to fight it."

When Mr Watkins moved to the serene town of Tamborine more than 14 years ago, he just knew he had to be a part of the Tamborine Rural Fire Brigade, which he said is one of the region's biggest.

"We have 35 members on the books, but around 15 of them are active. We have blokes who have other roles such as support officers who don't come out to call-outs," he said.

"We assist a lot of the smaller brigades because we do have those resources. We are basically ready to go if we are needed.

"We have been down to Rathdowney a few times to help them out because they are a small brigade and only have two trucks, and we have also helped the guys in Beaudesert.

"We also deployed over to Russell Island in 2011 when they had a lot of fires. I took four crews from the Beaudesert and the Logan areas over to Russell Island for a day to help out.

"I like to think of that as an overseas deployment... over on the barge."

Mr Watkins is currently the group officer and it is also his role to coordinate with the larger fire services and to bring in extra trucks and man power when there are larger fires threatening the region.

Living in Tamborine and owning the local Shell Service station means he can be in his gear and heading out on the road in a few short minutes.

In fact, he responds to around 95 per cent of the call-outs.

Mr Watkins is just one of the region's many dedicated volunteers who are ensuring the legacy of the Tamborine Rural Fire Brigade continues now and into the future, to protect the people of the Scenic Rim.

The Tamborine Rural Fire Brigade has an exciting milestone coming up, which he, and all the other volunteers, are proud to be a part of.

This brigade is celebrating 50 years of serving and protecting the community, and have big plans to celebrate this important date.

There will be two functions held on Saturday, February 17.

"In the morning we will have a gathering with some of the family members of the original brigade and some commissioners," Mr Watkins said.

"Then in the afternoon we will have have a community event where everyone is welcome.

"This will be held at the Tamborine Memorial Hall.

"There will be a jumping castle, a band who will be coming to play some music, and we have organised some food trucks.

'We will also have squirt, which is a little car with a lawnmower engine in it which the fire brigade has just to take kiddies for a ride around in.

"We will also have the fire trucks there and we will have some games where the kids have to shoot some targets with water."

All the fun of the community celebration will be held at the Tamborine Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 17 from 4-7pm.