Got some Christmas cheer to spare?

“There is nothing more fundamental than having a safe place to live” Sonya Keep. CEO Common Ground Queensland.A helping hand is needed this weekend to support people in Brisbane experiencing homelessness.

If the spirit of helping is in your heart this Christmas there's a special event coming up this weekend and volunteers are still needed.

Every year the Spirit of Christmas Concert is held at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and once again Common Ground Queensland, which helps provide housing options for low income and homeless people, has been invited to bring in their Christmas stockings to collect donations to support the incredible work they do.

Last year concert goers helped raised $7,700 - money which goes towards a range of facilities and programs for those doing it tough.

Common Ground Queensland CEO Sonya Keep said spots were still available foe anyone who would like to help out.

"If you have some spare time, we have 60 volunteer shifts available," she said.

"We urgently require more volunteers to shake the tin for us on Friday 21 December and Saturday 22 December. All we need is as an hour of people's time and every helping hand would be wonderful."

Santa's helpers at last year's QPAC Christmas concert collecting money to help Common Ground Queensland's supported housing projects

Ms Keep said volunteers would be joined by Common Ground Queensland staff and clients.

"It's a lot of fun and we have people who came last year who are coming back again to help us this year," she said.

"It's wonderful to see people respond to the call out for help."

"Spending this time really demonstrates to us that people do care about the issues and that it's lovely to give back because there is nothing more fundamental than having a safe place to live."

Volunteers at last year's QPAC Christmas concert raising money to help Common Ground's Brisbane supported housing.



Ms Keep asked potential volunteers to contact erin.smith@commongroundqld.org.au or via the Common Ground Queensland Facebook if they were keen to help.

Santa's little helper at last year's QPAC Christmas concert collecting money to help Common Ground Queensland’s supported housing projects in Brisbane.

Common Ground Queensland Board Member Deanna Nott said the support of QPAC and other corporate leaders in south east Queensland was helping to create more awareness among the community about what Common Ground was doing to solve homelessness.

"Last year we raised more than $7000 with the help of QPAC and the patrons who came along to shows during the Christmas season.

"We have been working in partnership with 3rd Space to develop a new supporting housing project in Fortitude Valley and these funds will go a long way to assisting us with the planning process."

Source: Common Ground Queensland.

Can you help at these times

Friday 21 December 8:40pm - 9:40pm

Saturday 22 December 3:40pm - 4:40pm

Saturday 22 December 8:40pm - 9:40pm

If you are interested helping us raise funds again this year please email erin.smith@commongroundqld.org.au or message us for more information.

