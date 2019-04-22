Volunteers needed to help fight against cancer

Relay for Life team co-ordinator Donna Cavanagh and secretary Owen 'Oggy' Smith paint the word HOPE on the grounds at Limestone Park before last year's event.

Relay for Life team co-ordinator Donna Cavanagh and secretary Owen 'Oggy' Smith paint the word HOPE on the grounds at Limestone Park before last year's event. Rob Williams

PLANS for the Ipswich Relay for Life are well under way, and organisers are calling on enthusiastic locals to help volunteer for the cause.

Bill Paterson Oval will come to life in a sea of purple on May 18-19 as hundreds of people take to the field to raise money to help find a cure.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said volunteering was a rewarding experience.

"Relay For Life is a fun, family event that strengthens the community, and gives vital hope to locals affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"Each year, volunteers work hard behind the scenes to ensure City of Ipswich Relay For Life is a success and a memorable time for all participants.

"Our organising committee - volunteers themselves - are needing assistance with setting up for the event on Saturday, and also packing down afterwards on Sunday afternoon.

"Many hands make light work, so we hope to see some locals there giving a lending hand.

Phone the Cancer Council's Sunshine Coast office on 5451 6000 if you can help or log onto www.cancerqld.org.au.