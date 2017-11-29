HELP NEEDED: Painting bee to help battlers, flood victims

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe is calling for help from people to paint flood victim, Lauraine Ormond's house.

Rob Williams

FRESH off the campaign trail, Phil Cutcliffe has dived straight back into community work, this time calling for volunteers to help a struggling Goodna family.

The former independent candidate for the seat of Jordan needs people to help with a painting bee later this week to help repair the house of 2011 flood victims Goodna residents Lauraine and Fergal Ormond.

Mr Cutcliffe originally put the call out for volunteers in October and said they now have everything they need to complete the job bar the manpower.

"I am looking for 15 energetic volunteers this Friday and Saturday to help with our Prep and Paint a House in Two Days event," Mr Cutcliffe said.

"There is a special lady, Lauraine in Goodna who is a wonderful community volunteer, but recently we discovered that she needed more help than many of the others she volunteers to serve herself.

"She fosters children, she cares for her husband who has PTSD and still volunteers many hours per week.

"The family has been struggling with her house since the floods and this is a great opportunity to volunteer and make a positive difference in our community."

The Prep and Paint a House event will run from 6.30am to 3:00pm on Friday, December 30 and 7:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, December 31.

To find out more contact Phil Cutcliffe on 0411 021 153.