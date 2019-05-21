Volunteers make a world of difference for those in need

SARAH Folley can feel the impact she makes every day as a volunteer.

This week a woman walked through the doors of Vinnies in West Ipswich desperate and in need of help.

Having spent the past few days in the same outfit, the woman was given a new set of clothes and a cup of tea before she went on her way.

Mrs Folley has volunteered for St Vincent de Paul for three years.

She is one of about 10,000 volunteers state-wide that form the backbone of Vinnies' ability to help hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders annually.

This week is National Volunteer Week and is a chance to recognise those who usually don't seek out the spotlight despite the tremendous things they do without expecting anything in return.

The work isn't always easy but knowing she can make a world of difference for those who need it most by giving up her time is all the motivation Mrs Folley needs.

She has lived in Ipswich for the past ten years and stayed put when her military husband was posted to Newcastle so she could remain with her two daughters studying locally at university.

"I came in one day to the shop and saw how nice it was,” she said.

"I was looking for something to do and didn't want something that was paid.”

In that time she has learnt how even small contributions, whether it be time, money or clothes, can make a massive impact.

"As soon as my girls have finished with any of their clothes, it comes straight to Vinnies,” she laughed.

"You feel that you get something from it.

"Even if people come off the street and have nothing, we quite often give them things. We do charge people for some clothes but people don't understand there are people that just walk in and are desperate.

"I just get satisfaction from helping. It's nice to say to people I volunteer. What a lot of people don't realise is apart from the manager, we're all volunteers.”

She said the Vinnies store in West Ipswich was in dire need for more volunteers, especially on weekends.