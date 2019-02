NET GAINS: Ipswich tennis fixtures administrator Fred Daniel (left) with Tennis Queensland matchplay manager Marc Wittmann who will assist the sport at regional level.

Rob Williams

FOR dedicated volunteers like Fred Daniel, ensuring a smooth flow of information is as valuable as providing consistent coaching.

That's why Daniel has been assisting Ipswich tennis for a number of years in providing fixtures and results from summer and winter competitions.

Joking he's been doing various results roles "since the turn of the century'', Daniel is happy to accept administrative assistance from Tennis Queensland to help the region.

Tennis Queensland officials have been getting more involved in compiling and distributing information during the current summer season. They plan to take a more active role for the Ipswich Tennis League winter competition.

"Tennis Queensland will now take over the administration,'' Daniel said.

"We will still have a committee and we will have our meetings and make the decisions, etc.

"Tennis Queensland will chair those meetings and keep the minutes.''

That means less paperwork for Daniel, who coaches and oversees teams in the Ipswich competition.

He hopes all the clubs involved in the Ipswich Tennis League support the higher level offer of help to keep everything running smoothly.

Joining Daniel's Springfield-based teams in the regular fixture competitions are representatives from Tall Gums (Walloon), Top Tennis Academy (Alder), junior players at Chermside Road and Ipswich Grammar School players.

The summer finals are coming up in March.

Daniel ran his own surveying business from 1969-89 before turning his focus to coaching, having been a talented junior player. He's been coaching in the Ipswich area since 1995.

Like so many other hard-working Ipswich volunteers, he wants to see the game flourish.

That's why the new handover arrangement with Tennis Queensland is so important.

TQ Leagues co-ordinator Adam Spence was pleased to see Ipswich join a state-wide model to improve efficiencies and help the sport at grassroots level.

"Probably the biggest difference is we provide the software,'' Spence said.

"We have portals for the players to have their own home page . . . so it's a better experience for the player.''

He hopes that will attract more players in the future.

Tennis Queensland trialled a similar model on the Sunshine Coast last year as part of its plan to help more regional centres.

Spence said that would be offered to other tennis areas around the state.

"We just go in and mould it,'' he said, depending on the size and governance requirements of the tennis area.

Spence said TQ would help Ipswich with prizes and presentations.

TQ will also assist with representative events like the Alder and Thompson Cups.

"I will probably take a bit more of a lead because it's easier for us to negotiate between the different regions (like Ipswich and Toowoomba),'' he said.

"And we'll look at hopefully trying to get some more regions with Ipswich and expand into the Sunshine Coast or somewhere else.''

Marc Wittmann is a key IT worker with Tennis Queensland.

Spence was happy with the early progress, working with people like Daniel.

"We sort of transitioned through. Fred wanted to step away from it,'' Spence said.

"I didn't want to step on anyone's toes.

"The idea is that every club will still have a committee and every club will still have a representative on that committee and every decision is 100 percent their decision. The decision-making is left with the region.

"We are basically doing the hard work on administration.''