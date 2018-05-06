Volunteers help to make the world go round

THE Ipswich community thrives on its volunteers, whether it is for a local sporting club, an arts group, social group or an organisation such as Ipswich Hospice which provides quality end-of-life palliative care.

The Ipswich community has proved time and time again just how much we care about each other at a time of need.

Ipswich Hospice is a seven-bed private healthcare facility, providing quality end-of-life palliative care to terminally ill people and support for their families in a caring home-like environment.

Hilda's House is an old Queenslander house located next to the main Hospice building. From Hilda's House, Ipswich Hospice provides bereavement support services, including one-to-one support, adult and children's groups and community education.

One group, mainly comprising seniors, formed the "Friends of Hospice" auxiliary back in 1996, with the purpose of raising funds for the purchase of items that may enhance the quality of life and care of the guests of hospice.

As part of these fundraising efforts, Friends of Hospice operates a commercial enterprise - The Friends of Hospice Bookshop.

To date, more than $470,000 has been raised by Friends of Hospice and donated directly to Ipswich Hospice Care. Monies raised have enabled the purchase of medical equipment, supplies, furniture, airconditioning units for each guest room and items of support to guests and their families according to their web site.

All of our volunteers are seniors, some having been with the organisation for more than 20 years.

It is situated in the Old Flour Mill in the top of Town precinct and is open Monday to Friday from 8-30am until 3-30pm and also on Saturday from 8-30am until 12-30pm.

The Friends of Ipswich Hospice Bookshop are planning to hold a Book Sale tomorrow, Sunday, to help boost funds and all monies taken at the Bookshop go directly to Ipswich Hospice for the care of guests of Hospice and their families.

This is an ideal opportunity to find that great read at a very reasonable cost and all books are in good condition.

Purchasing books at this shop helps those in our community to deal with grief and enables their loved ones to pass on peacefully in an environment of tranquillity.

Ipswich Hospice Care is a registered charitable organisation and proudly community owned and managed. Services are provided within the Ipswich and West Moreton region in southeast Queensland.

New members and volunteers are welcome. For all inquiries, including membership, please call Friends of Hospice Bookshop on 3319 1072.