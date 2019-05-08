Volunteers help combat social isolation

GROWING old isn't the easiest time in our lives, but a local community organisation has taken it upon themselves to help ease the day-to-day struggles.

With the Australian Bureau of Statistics stating older Australians will make up 24 per cent of the people living alone by 2021, loneliness is a real problem facing the elderly.

Community organisation STAR has teamed with CODI Transport to help those who are at risk of isolation to connect with a companionship volunteer and provide whatever support is needed.

Ipswich resident Trish Fitz-Walter, 87, has taken advantage of the program as she finds it difficult lifting her walker in and out of her car.

"Having a companion to walk with me makes it easy for me to go out shopping,” she said. "My STAR companion Jayne is delightful.

"I couldn't find better company to spend time with.”

STAR's general manager Patsy Wilshire said rather than everyone receiving the same treatment, the program focused on the individual's needs.

"Whether they want good company and enjoy a conversation over a cup of coffee, or they want to connect with a group based on their hobby or interest, we can match them with the suitable companion to meet their needs,” Ms Wilshire said.

STAR is currently on the lookout to recruit committed volunteers for their companionship service to come and lend a hand to the elderly.

"If you are available during weekdays, would like to make some new friends and experience the rich and diverse personalities of our seniors, please call STAR on 38216699 for more.”