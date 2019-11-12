Volunteer’s help at the hardest time recognised

Carolyn Smith of Ipswich Hospice has been nominated for a Palliative Care Queensland Award.

AN IPSWICH Hospice Care volunteer has been recognised for her outstanding efforts in supporting families grieving the loss of a loved one.

Carolyn Smith has volunteered with the hospice for more than 23 years. She works within the hospice’s grief and bereavement service.

Her dedication has landed her as a finalist in this year’s Palliative Care Awards for the Outstanding Achievement by Volunteer category.

Director of Nursing Carol Hope said Ms Smith provides support to both adults and children in the grief and bereavement part of their service.

“It’s an essential and vital part of our service here and is really critical to the community,” she said.

“It’s the only one that’s open to everybody and free at the point of delivery.

“Carolyn is one of many volunteers, but she was nominated for this award because of the length of time that she’s been here, her unbelievable capacity to give to the community is just extraordinary.

“She’s incredibly knowledgeable around how to manage those grief and bereavement processes after somebody has died, it’s just critical to the service actually being able to run.”

Ms Smith said her life has been enriched through her role as a volunteer at Ipswich Hospice Care.

“I feel very honoured to be allowed to walk beside someone in their time of grief and bereavement. I cannot heal their physical or emotional pain, but what I can provide is unconditional compassion and empathy.”

The Palliative Care Awards will be held on 1 December 2019.