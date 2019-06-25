Volunteers desperately required to keep meals on the road

HELP NEEDED: Lowood Meals on Wheels president Lawrence Boyne needs more meal drivers.

A LOWOOD charity is issuing a desperate call for volunteers, with fear a vital service could be lost.

That's the message Lowood Meals on Wheels president Lawrence Boyne said without more drivers, there was a chance the important weekly meal service would close.

Presently, the Lowood branch only has four registered volunteers and delivers more than 50 meals a week to areas in Lowood, Fernvale, Minden and Coominya.

Mr Boyne said volunteers only needed to offer up two-and-a-half hours of there time a month to help out the community group.

"Two and a half hours once a month is not much really," Mr Boyne said.

While the work would suit retirees looking to help out a little, he also encouraged younger residents to put their hand up to give back to the community.

Mr Boyne said the service was an important way to improve the lives of elderly and members of the community with a disability.

"It's more than just a meal, it's not a drop and run thing - we have a bit of a chat and maybe a cup of coffee," he said.

"It's also a welfare check, at least once a week you're going to the home and you see the person there."

The service currently supplies weekly meals to 11 community members, and while the group wants to help more - it's just not possible yet.

"We'd like to help more people if they need it, but we need the volunteers," he said.

Anyone wishing to volunteer their time should contact co-ordinator Rebecca Collins on 32884961.