Volunteers bring new shower van for homeless in Queens Park

SCRUBBING UP ALRIGHT: Volunteers from Team Orange Sky with the new shower van that has been brought in to help homeless people in Queens Park. Contributed

THE SIMPLE things that most people take for granted can be a life saver for those doing it tough on the streets of Ipswich.

As the winter chill hits, those with nowhere to call home have been finding some refuge in Queens Park, where Team Orange Sky has joined other organisations such as Rosies and Footprints in the Park to offer homeless people meals, washing machines, free haircuts and most importantly, someone to share their thoughts with.

But a recent development has delivered yet another of the basic essentials to Queens Park on a Wednesday night.

Team Orange Sky team leader Raenai Delaney said the new shower facilities were a much needed addition that would help give the city's battlers at least some sense of home.

"I've been hounding the (Orange Sky founders Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett) for the past six months to bring the showers out to Ipswich,” Mrs Delaney said.

The showers have been brought to Ipswich for the past two Wednesday nights, with a handful of people filing through to make use of them.

Mrs Delaney said the relatively small number of people she spoke to in the park on Wednesday was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to the actual number of people sleeping rough around the city.

"They are just lost, for some of them it means a lot just to have someone that cares,” she said.

"I had a homeless guy approach me and tell me he was on the way to end his life. Just the fact that someone stopped and spoke to him made a difference. In the end we were able to link him up with some housing. The people you see from week to week are so different. The other night we had nine people approach us and ask about the showers - there is a big need for it here.

"You will see some people come in and ask for an extra sandwich for someone who is waiting around the corner. Some people won't come into the park because of embarrassment. Those who do come through will always come back because there is always such a great community feel.”