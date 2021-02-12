Volunteer’s anxious wait after police find child porn

Police found 43 offensive images on multiple devices belonging to the man.

Police found 43 offensive images on multiple devices belonging to the man.

A MAN who police found with child pornography was this week described in court as a positive contributor to his community through extensive volunteer work.

Bruce William McLean, 61, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to knowingly possessing child exploitation material.

No agreed facts of the offending were disclosed or put on the record by the Crown prosecutor about the number of images or how seriously they were categorised, however the sentencing judge revealed some details later in proceedings.

Prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said there had been an 18-month delay between the police search and when McLean was actually charged.

“The search was in October 2018 and he was arrested in April 2020,” Ms Thompson said.

“I have been advised the delay was due to processing the images, and the material on the devices. Obviously the majority of what was found was not child pornography material.”

Ms Thompson instead said the defence medical material revealed McLean suffered extreme anxiety and depression, and had been undergoing therapy.

Judge Bernard Porter QC said he found one of the medical reports to be “unpersuasive”.

Judge Porter asked the prosecution if there were exceptional circumstances that would require McLean not to serve any jail time.

“It is open. Basically it could go either way,” Ms Thompson said.

In his submission on penalty, defence barrister Scott Neaves sought a probation order with no conviction recorded against McLean.

He tended 10 personal references and medical and psychological reports, saying the referees were well aware of what McLean had done.

At the time of his offending, he said McLean instructed he was under considerable stress, attributed to dealing with his community work and health issues.

Judge Porter said there was reference to his charity work and going to the Philippines and the Middle East while he was offending.

Judge Porter said the child pornography was said to be classified as Category 1 and involved sexualised posing.

He said there were 43 relevant images located on five devices found when the Child Protection unit searched McLean’s home.

The images were examined and graded as being child exploitation material.

He said they depict pre-pubescent girls erotically posed and with no sexual activity.

Judge Porter said he accepted that McLean had a great deal of remorse and insight about the offending.

The judge noted there was some difficulty in knowing why this offending occurred, with McLean’s referees all speaking in glowing terms about his selfless work.

McLean was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to undergo psychological counselling.

No conviction was recorded.