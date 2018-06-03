Volunteering makes world better place

GOOD FEELING: According to the State of Volunteering in Australia Report it found that 93 per cent of people saw positive changes as a result of their volunteering efforts.

LAST WEEK, volunteers were recognised nationally in a key moment to celebrate the important contributions volunteers make across all sectors of the community, and how this impact is indispensable socially, culturally and economically throughout the nation.

According to the statistics on the National Volunteers website an estimated 932 million hours were volunteered in 2016. And research has demonstrated that volunteering yields a 450 per cent return for every dollar invested.

It estimates that this equates to an annual contribution of $290 billion nationally.

People volunteer their time to an organisation for many reasons but generally they become volunteers as it allows them to give something back to the community.

They are also motivated to volunteer because of a personal belief in a cause or issue. Volunteers are driven to make a difference in the community in which they reside.

This year's theme for the week's celebrations was "Give a Little. Change a Lot" which represented the millions of volunteers who make a profound impact in their communities and on society, according to Volunteering Queensland.

Volunteering is not just good for our physical health, but for our psychological and emotional health too.

Giving is one of the strongest predictors of increasing our health and happiness according to the articles.

The term "volunteering" covers a wide diversity of activities in Australian society.

It includes formal volunteering that takes place within organisations (including institutions and agencies) in a structured way and informal volunteering, acts that take place outside the context of a formal organisation.

While the vast majority of volunteering is undertaken by individuals, entities also donate employee time and this is included within this definition of volunteering.

In Ipswich there are many organisations looking for volunteers. Not only can you give something of yourself back to the community but you can reap many benefits from volunteering.

For instance you will learn and develop new skills, build new social networks and improve interpersonal communication skills.

Giving back to the community means that you are playing a part in helping the community flourish and grow.

This can be a great feeling of accomplishment. It keeps your skills active and sharp. It doesn't matter what type of job you had or have you have skills and knowledge that can be transferred to others in organisations within the community.

There are many avenues in which each and every one of us can volunteer to help make this community even better than it is.