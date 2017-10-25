Volunteers doing special work for Ipswich's RAAF families

Kirsten Pina with her boys Patrick, Max and Jax with Kim Collins from DSNSG

A VOLUNTEER service is going the extra mile for Ipswich RAAF families who have special needs children.

The Defence Special Needs Support Group (DSNSG) is a team of volunteers that bridges the gap between the Defence Force and families who need assistance in a new city for their children who need extra attention.

Formed in 1993, the group was started by people who shared a common bond; they had a family member with special needs and the constant moving house that comes with the job made life very frustrating.

Today the group operates in every state, offering support, assistance and advocacy for defence force families.

For people like Kirsten Pini, the volunteers at DSNSG were a massive help.

Kirsten has three boys, all with special needs.

Max is nine and has more than 20 diagnosed conditions. He's come through having a stroke, and open-heart surgery. The family also requires help with Patrick who is five, and Jax who is two.

"Max has a complex cardiac condition. He's had multiple strokes after surgeries along with PTSD and autism. Housing-wise we need access ramps, a single level home, flat yards, a flat driveway, and hand holds in the bathroom," Kirsten said.

"We arrived in Ipswich in March last year, and we were lucky in the fact that the house was ready to go. In other postings, we've got to a house and there's been work still to be done.

"You don't get told a lot most of the time by government departments," she said. "You have to do lots of research on your own, but thankfully I found Kim and the team at DSNSG and they were able to help out."

Kim Collins is the CEO of the DSNSG and has worked with not only the Pini family, but many across Ipswich who find it a struggle to find the information they need in a new city.

"If families are in desperate need for assistance for housing I can advocate for them as a third party through the Defence Community Organisation (DCO) and Defence Housing Australia (DHA)," Kim said.

"In several cases I've gone to CEOs for assistance and many families aren't aware of the support we have to offer them. The simple fact is, if you don't ask for things, you don't get them.

"On average around five or six families each year need our help in Ipswich, but there may be more who are out there."

Also working against families with special needs is the fact that there are inconsistencies from state to state.

If you're a Defence Family and need assistance visit www.dsnsg.org.au or phone 1800 037 674.