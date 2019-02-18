Volunteer remembered as a caring family man

BIG LOSS: Jan and John Connell. Sadly Mr Connell passed away in January.

THE former president of the Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club, John Connell sadly passed away in January.

He was one of the longest serving members of the club, and was president for 15 years in total.

Son in law John Phoenix said his father in law was a strong believer in junior development.

"Dad lived in Peak Crossing. He went to Limestone Ridges state school,” Mr Phoenix said.

"He was a caring man, he provided for his family all his life. His family never went without.”

John Connell was born in 1940, he grew up on a farm and later became a butcher and a truck driver.

But racing was his passion.

John Connell racing in his Monaro.

New Ipswich West Moreton Auto Club President Dave Cullen said Mr Connell was an outstanding person.

"He was a motorsport legend. It's a big loss.”

Mr Phoenix said he had seen his father in law racing back in the 70s without knowing who he was at the time.

"I remember seeing a guy in a Monaro with an open face black helmet. I saw him race that was dad.”

He was a member of various car clubs during his racing days.

"Dad used to race short circuit, with about 30 or 40 cars side by side, and about 20 years ago he used to race against Will Power.

"He mentored a lot of the youngsters. He developed a junior training program. We have about 30 juniors in the club now.”

Another junior was Ben Gersekowski.

John Connell racing in his turbo VL Commodore

Mr Phoenix said he came out to the track with his dad and was a bit scared to get into the car and have a go.

"Dad said get out there and have some fun. He now races Lamborghini's overseas.

"Dad loved training the juniors.”

Mr Connell married his wife Jan in 1962 and they had 57 happy years of marriage.

Together they had three children, Ramon, Craig and Tracy.

Mr Connell was one of seven siblings with three brothers and three sisters.

In the early hours of Monday January 21 he died suddenly of a heart attack in his sleep, the following Friday he was buried at the Mutdapilly Lawn Cemetery, a wake was held at the Peak Pub.

"Nearly 300 people came to his funeral.”

People from sporting car clubs and local attended.