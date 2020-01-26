Volunteer firefighter named as Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year

Amy Hartness - A passionate community volunteer has been named Citizen of the Year at Ipswich City Council’ s annual Australia Day Awards. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A PASSIONATE community volunteer who has never shied away from the dangers of big disasters and emergencies has been named Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year.

Amy Hartness, a dedicated volunteer of the Ipswich State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service, received the award at the Ipswich City Council’s annual Australia Day Awards ceremony.

She was honoured at a ceremony at the North Ipswich Reserve alongside winners from seven other categories.

When disasters such as floods, bushfires and severe thunderstorms have hit Ipswich, Ms Hartness has always been there out in the elements to protect the community she loves.

“I decided to be in the Rural Fire Service as my dad was a member,” she said.

“I joined when I was still at high school and was looking for something to do.

“It can be quite scary being out there, but once you have been doing it for awhile, your instincts kick in and you know just what to do.”

Amy Hartness with the award she received.

In the past eight years, Ms Hartness has also invested a phenomenal 2230 hours in the SES alone.

Ms Hartness said she was “shocked and surprised” by winning the title of Citizen of the Year for 2020.

“I was really shocked when they called my name,” she said.

“I was there because I had been nominated, but I didn’t think I would win.

“It’s nice to be honoured.”

Ipswich City Council chief executive officer David Farmer praised Ms Hartness and all of the finalists and winners across all categories.

“Amy wears many hats and we are very proud of her service to the community,” Mr Farmer said.

“Volunteer fire fighters play an important role in our community, as seen in recent months, they often put themselves in harm’s way to protect the property and lives of others.

“All of the award winners, and more broadly each and every nominee, display the characteristics that make Ipswich great.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these individuals and community groups and I congratulate them on behalf of our 219,890 Ipswich residents.”

2020 Australia Day Award winners across all categories: