Volunteer firefighter charged over deliberately lit fires

A VOLUNTEER firefighter has been charged for deliberately lighting fires.

Police detectives investigating fires in the Nanango area have arrested and charged the 18-year-old Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service volunteer.

Police will allege two grass fires were deliberately lit on the side of the rail trail along the southern side of the Nanango Brooklands Rd at 10.30pm on September 21.

Police will further allege one fire was approximately 30 metres by 30 metres wide and the second fire was approximately 10 metres by 8 metres wide.

The two fires were only 150 metres apart.

A short time later police were called to a property on Wilson Drive in Nanango where a third fire had allegedly been deliberately lit in a skip bin.

The fire was extinguished, leaving the skip bin damaged.

Officers from the QFES extinguished all three fires, preventing further damage to property.

Police spoke with a volunteer of the QFES Rural Fire Service in Nanango on September 22.

The volunteer was arrested and charged with two counts of lighting unauthorised fires and one count of wilful damage.

The 18-year-old Nanango man is due to appear in the Nanango Magistrate Court on October 31.