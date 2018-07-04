Comlink volunteer up for fight on 'raw deal'

FUEL FUED: Ipswich Comlink volunteer Phillip Ungerer is unhappy about the organisation's decision to reduce his cents per kilometre rate.

COMLINK volunteer Phillip Ungerer is proud to be one of the hundreds of people who puts their hand up to provide transport for those who need it most.

But a recent decision by the not-for-profit care organisation has left the Ipswich retiree with a sour taste in his mouth.

A Comlink volunteer driver for the past two years, Mr Ungerer uses his own vehicle to transport elderly, sick and disabled people to medical appointments, shopping and other outings.

In return, he was initially compensated to the tune of 75 cents per kilometre travelled.

That all changed in March when Mr Ungerer and other volunteers were notified that their cents per kilometre rate would be reduced from 75 cents to 66 cents per litre.

Correspondence from Comlink CEO Feda Adra to her organisation's volunteers states the change in mileage reimbursement was made to reflect "the current ATO guidelines of 66 cents per kilometre commencing July 1, 2018".

Mr Ungerer is stubbornly refusing to accept the change while also refusing to throw in the towel as a volunteer for the organisation.

Despite addressing the issue directly with Ms Adra, he is yet to get the response he is after.

"I checked with the Australian Tax Office and that rate of 66 cents is supposed to be for people doing paid work," Mr Ungerer said.

"The RACQ's private vehicle expenses chart shows my type of vehicle has a running cost of 72.6 cents per kilometre.

"At this rate, Comlink is expecting me to pay 7c per kilometre out of my own pocket."

Mr Ungerer said he would keep appealing to Ms Adra to reverse the change, noting that the volunteer work he did in Ipswich was extremely rewarding.

"It is just an unbelievable experience," he said.

"I do three days a week for them and cover up to 150km a day.

"I love it, but as a volunteer, you shouldn't have to pay out of your own pocket.

"I am going to sort this out either way. I'm a proud but disappointed volunteer, but I won't throw in the towel."

Comlink's latest annual report shows it has more than 200 volunteers working in centres across Queensland.

The organisation's volunteers put in 30,000 hours in the 2016/17 financial year, valued at roughly $660,000.

Over the same period, Comlink reported $10.8 million in revenue - up from $2 million only five years ago.

According to the 2017 report, of that revenue, roughly 91% is soaked up in expenses and the remaining nine per cent is profit. In response to several questions from the QT, Ms Adra said the organisation stood by its decision to reduce the reimbursement rate.

"ComLink is proud of our volunteers and appreciates the assistance they give to people in our community who are in need of a little extra help," she said.

"While ComLink is not obliged to reimburse our volunteer drivers for any out of pocket expenses, we believe it's the right thing to do.

"ComLink has calculated the out of pocket expenses for our volunteers and we are confident our reimbursement rate covers the expenses of drivers. We look forward to continuing our much-loved volunteer program right across the Ipswich area."