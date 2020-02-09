Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds of kilograms have been removed from Sunshine Coast beaches to give endangered loggerhead turtle hatchling a safe passage to the ocean.
Hundreds of kilograms have been removed from Sunshine Coast beaches to give endangered loggerhead turtle hatchling a safe passage to the ocean.
Environment

Volunteer army the final frontier for turtle hatchlings

Matty Holdsworth
9th Feb 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL army of volunteers marched on to Sunshine Coast beaches and removed hundreds of kilograms of rubbish yesterday, to give turtles a safe passage to the water.

For almost two hours, the masses of volunteer groups turned out in an "extraordinary" effort being the final frontier for the endangered loggerhead and green turtles. 

Photos
View Gallery

The groups protected beaches from Caloundra to Coolum and everywhere in between with people young and old only too willing to help.

Alison Foley, from Ten Little Pieces, said her group alone removed 44kg of rubbish from a section of beach along Cotton Tree in an "extraordinary" effort.

She said shopping trolleys and an abandoned tent filled with debris were some of the larger items found.

"There were hundreds of people down, and whole families, too, neighbours … it's very encouraging to see young children picking up rubbish - especially in the wild weather," Ms Foley said.

"It shows people care, because once the rubbish is waterborne, it is very difficult to get to.

"Our beaches are the last frontier before rubbish is in the waterways where we have 300 species who don't need a plastic diet. It's scary."

loggerhead turtles sunshine coast beaches sunshine coast council. turtle hatchlings
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Historic home for sale, first time in 40 years

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Historic home for sale, first time in 40 years

        News IT’S a property everyone in Ipswich has driven past. Take a peek at this historic home, built in 1863 and once known simply as The Stone House.

        Traffic cleared after burst sewerage main repair

        premium_icon Traffic cleared after burst sewerage main repair

        Environment Centenary Highway traffic chaos due to road repairs

        Caravan flips on motorway

        premium_icon Caravan flips on motorway

        News Caravan being towed flips on Ipswich Motorway

        New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

        premium_icon New Lifeline store offers better op shop experience

        News The new store is 100sq m larger and features 23 racks full of clothing