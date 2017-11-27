"The choir was absolutely beautiful. I felt honoured.”

THE sweet voices of a local school choir could be heard echoing through the halls of the Mater Cancer Care Centre Springfield recently.

St Peter's Lutheran College student choir, Bella Voca (beautiful voice) sang Christmas carols to hospital patients on November 24 and 27 to help bring some early Christmas cheer to all.

Cancer patient Eleanor Cochrane said it was an honour to be serenaded by the students.

"I came back from radiation today and the choir were all gathered outside my room," Ms Cochrane said.

"I invited them in and the smallest one sat in next to me and they sung Silent Night while their teacher did the harmonies.

"The choir were absolutely beautiful. In fact, I felt honoured."

Students performed while roaming throughout various areas of the hospital including the Healing Garden and hospital chapel.

St Peter's Lutheran College student Grace Lashbrook (14) said it was special to see how the choir's performance visibly moved both patients and staff.

"We sung outside quite a few of the general areas and on the wards and we had patients come out to listen," Miss Lashbrook said.

"We were requested to take a photo with one of the patients Eleanor who said she really liked our singing and wanted to get a photo with all of us which was really sweet.

"It was nice to know that our singing had such an impact on people."

Mater Private Hospital Springfield director Justin Greenwell said the choir were a great example of the Greater Springfield community spirit.

"It can be hard for patients having to spend time in hospital as it gets closer to Christmas, so we appreciate the efforts of the students for sharing their beautiful voices and bringing Christmas cheer to our staff and patients."