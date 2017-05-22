25°
The Voice is just the beginning for Ipswich dad

Seanna Cronin
| 22nd May 2017 8:15 PM
Arthur Bristowe performs during his knockout round on The Voice.
Arthur Bristowe performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

HE MAY have been knocked out of contention on The Voice, but Arthur Bristowe is pushing ahead with his musical aspirations.

The Bellbird Park singer was eliminated from the reality singing show tonight after a tough knockout round against fellow 'soul men' Jesse Tolo-Paepae and Rennie Adams.

The 33-year-old's rendition of John Legend's Ordinary People was heartfelt, but it wasn't enough to keep one of just four coveted spots on Team Seal.


"It's a song I know back to front but there were definitely little bits and pieces I could add to make it my own," he told the QT.

"It's a competition and you're competing against two other people, so with the adrenaline and the nerves it's not as comfortable as people would make it out to be."

Arthur quit his job last year to be a stay-at-home dad and to spend a year focusing on his music, and he has no plans of slowing down.

"It was about this time last year I decided I wanted to make this year about music," he said.

"It meant doing everything and anything possible to fulfil my dream as a musician.

"I told myself no matter what the outcome is of The Voice, I'm going to keep doing it."

Arthur has a home studio and can release more of his own music after the show finishes.

The Voice has helped the shy singer, who learned how to perform through karaoke, to come out of his shell.

The exposure Arthur has gained from the show is invaluable and he recommends other singers to audition.

"Walking down the street I get 'Hey aren't you that guy from The Voice?' The attention is pretty good," he said.

"I would recommend it to anybody who's as passionate as I am about music. You've got to do whatever necessary to get some kind of exposure and experience."

You can keep an eye out for new music from Arthur on his YouTube channel.

Topics:  arthur bristowe channel 9 television the voice the voice australia

