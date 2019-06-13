Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chriddy Black
Chriddy Black
TV

Voice hunk’s secret past revealed as Nine stays tight-lipped

by Jonathon Moran
13th Jun 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Channel 9 has kept under wraps standout Voice contestant Chriddy Black's secret past despite the aspiring singer appearing on three websites, using another name. 

And in fact Confidential can reveal Chriddy isn't actually his real name.

 

Chriddy Black on The Voice.
Chriddy Black on The Voice.

 

The 26-year-old singer, who is from the Gold Coast and is being mentored by Guy Sebastian on the reality show, goes by the name Chris Black.

When contacted, a Nine representative said: "Chriddy is the name he auditioned with, as it's his nickname. He is a part-time model, this wasn't the focus of his story as it's not his goal in life."

 

A screenshot from Reel model management website of The Voice contestant Chriddy.
A screenshot from Reel model management website of The Voice contestant Chriddy.

 

Black is on the books with three different agencies - Reel Models, SASS Management and N Model Management.

He is six foot tall with a chest measurement of 39 inches and a size 32 waist and a 10 shoe with brown eyes and hair.

 

The Voice spokesperson said contestant Chriddy didn’t see modelling as a long-term career.
The Voice spokesperson said contestant Chriddy didn’t see modelling as a long-term career.

 

Black has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. His image feed is filled with modelling shots, including a shoot he did with Hollywood star KJ Apa and Aussie actor Lincoln Lewis.

 

Chriddy Black has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram
Chriddy Black has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram

 

 

Chriddy Black on The Voice.
Chriddy Black on The Voice.

More Stories

channel nine music the voice tv

Top Stories

    New $620m jail promises 900 jobs for region

    premium_icon New $620m jail promises 900 jobs for region

    News A new prison will equal "jobs and opportunity" and work as a catalyst for more investment in the Lockyer Valley.

    IN COURT: Full names of 169 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 169 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    CBD store says goodnight with shock closure

    premium_icon CBD store says goodnight with shock closure

    Business The business only opened in August of last year

    Blotto granny's dash cam showed other near misses

    premium_icon Blotto granny's dash cam showed other near misses

    Crime A 70-year-old woman was drunk and zipping in and out of traffic.