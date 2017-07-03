The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final was on song last night with 1.306 million viewers across the five cities watching as Judah Kelly was crowned winner.

The result was on par with the Winner Announced segment of last year's finale of the Channel 9 talent show which averaged 1.331 million viewers.

Another 604,000 viewers tuned in across regional areas.

Last night's Grand Final, hosted by Sonia Kruger, was boosted by performances by international stars Katy Perry (Swish Swish), whose Voice and Sunrise appearances were outed as pre-recorded after she was snapped at Sydney Airport last night, Niall Horan (Slow Hands) and Noah Cyrus (I'm Struck).

Katy Perry and Niall Horan Portrait on stage at the Voice. Darren Leigh Roberts

Kelly, 20, debuted his winner's single Count on Me. He also performed Beyonce's I Was Here with Delta Goodrem and a rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Climb Every Mountain.

Nine split The Voice Grand Final into three segments. The first hour, which showcased the Top four of Kelly, Fasika Ayallew, Lucy Sugerman and Hoseah Partsch, averaged 1.182 million viewers.

The second part - the battle between Kelly and Partsch - averaged 1.282 million.

The Grand Final didn't build greatly on the 2017 premiere which averaged 1.277 million.

Seven's House Rules held its ground against The Voice Grand Final. The home renovation show averaged 1.009 million viewers.

Ten's MasterChef Australia nabbed 780,000 viewers for the first episode of its Japan Week.

Nine has already announced auditions for next year's seventh season. There is still no word on whether mentors Boy George, Kelly Rowland, Seal and Delta Goodrem will return next year.