The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

QUEENSLANDERS have another champion to celebrate tonight.

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned the winner of The Voice, landing a recording contract and stepping into the national spotlight after years of making a living as backing musician.

The 20-year-old who has roots in Ipswich, and is formerly of Mackay and Rockhampton, was clearly stunned by his victory over runner-up Hoseah Partsch - despite being the favourite going into tonight's finale.

"I'm pretty psyched," he said. "l can't believe I've made it this far. Thank you is all I can say."

After cracking the top three of iTunes, Judah has hit the charts with his winner's single Count on Me.

Judah kicked off the show singing with Katy Perry before joining his mentor Delta Goodrem for a duet, Beyonce's I Was Here.

Katy Perry with The Voice finalists, from left, Hoseah Partsch, Lucy Sugerman, Judah Kelly and Fasika Ayallew. Channel 9

Delta said the ballad was a song that could have been written for Judah during his transition from backing singer and guitarist to front man.

"She's really helped me to believe that I do belong in the spotlight," he said. "I don't think I would have made it this far without her and her belief."



His time on The Voice was perfectly encapsulated in his final solo appearance before voting lines closed, performing Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music.

"I have a lot more confidence in myself and my ability; I think the song is very fitting for the situation," he said.



Judah delivers Delta her second win in a row as a coach on the reality singing show.

"Go be be the artist you were born to be Judah," she told him.

"You're so kind as well, and you're hilarious. I really loved just watching you stand out the front and realising people want to hear you sing. I know that I'm clicking on it listening to you. I just can't wait to buy the album."

Fans will also be able to see Judah perform at home in Queensland at next month's Gympie Muster.