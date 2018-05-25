Vivid Sydney: How Lunar Park's face will change 27,000 times Mark Furler Mark Furler is APN Australian Regional Media’s group digital editor. He’s an award-winning journalist who has lived and worked on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for more than 25 years. He’s passionate about fighting for a better go for locals. His awards include APN Editor of the Year, and involvement in three PANPA Newspaper of the Year wins for the Sunshine Coast Daily. Full Profile Login to follow

THE face of Sydney's iconic Lunar Park is expected to change about 27,000 times during the next 23 nights as part of an unprecedented collaboration between the Opera House and Samsung Mobile Australia.

More than 85,000 people are expected to line up from 6pm each night for the chance to have their augmented reality emoji created using a Galaxy S9 phone at the display and then beamed onto the face of Luna Park.

In what is being hailed as the biggest 'activation' marketing venture in Australia for Samsung, a two-storey interactive featuring two kilometres of LED strip lights has been built on the forecourt of the Opera House.

'The Night. Reimagined. Labyrinth' offers two different pathways on entry, for a 90-metre 'light and sensory voyage'.

The first journey will introduce participants to the AR Emoji and Slow-mo redefined features of the Samsung S9 and S9+, while the second leads visitors through an audio light and soundscape experience.

Both offer what is being described as the ultimate selfie moments to send to Facebook and Instagram.

Attendees will walk away with a digital souvenir pack, which contains images and selfies from the activation, including their very own AR Emoji on Luna Park and/or a bespoke slo-mo video.

Samsung's Vivid Sydney interactive shows off the latest emoji augmented reality, low light and slow-mo features of its flagship Galaxy S9 phone. Mark Furler

Danielle Palmer, marketing director of Samsung Mobile Australia, took media on a preview of the incredible display along with the Jamie Skaltsounis, the company's senior event and experience manager.

With 10 Samsung stations featuring the new phone, Samsung hopes to be able to get 1200 people a night through the display.

Those who don't manage to get that experience will be treated to a slow motion studio experience featuring mirrors to put themselves in the picture.

The second level of the display, which has an open roof to take in the Opera House and the night sky, features one of the best vantage points to see the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney skyline.

Those doing the emoji experience will be able to have a photo taken of themselves which is then converted into an emoji which can be customised with different hair, clothes, skin tone and glasses.

Once registered, the emoji is sent to a virtual boat which takes it across the harbour to be loaded onto the face of Luna Park.

A sequence gives participants their '13 seconds fame' before they are replaced with another.