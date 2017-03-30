27°
News

Vital update: Footy changes as regional sport drenched

David Lems and Ben Wilmott | 30th Mar 2017 3:12 PM Updated: 3:36 PM
Ipswich Musketeers baseballers are among those anxiously watching the weather.
Ipswich Musketeers baseballers are among those anxiously watching the weather. Rob Williams

THE massive wet weather system moving across the Ipswich region today is already having a major impact on sport.

Ipswich City Council sports boss Cr David Morrison confirmed all Council-controlled fields and estates have been closed "until further notice''.

That includes a number of football matches involving regional teams.

Western Pride women's and girls National Premier League matches scheduled for the Briggs Road Sporting Complex this weekend have been called off.

All Football Brisbane games have been cancelled up to Sunday morning. The Ipswich Knights are hoping to reschedule their Friday night Brisbane Premier League clash at the Easts home ground to Tuesday night.

The Ipswich City Bulls Capital League 2 team were planning a "bonding'' session after their Saturday night game against Annerley at Brassall washed out.

Even the Rugby League Ipswich competition has been affected with officials deciding to abandon the Colts and Reserve Grade matches.

"They will not be replayed as per the Standardized Competition Rules and Guidelines,'' official Rachel Williamson said.

All A Grade games have been rescheduled due to the weather.

The three A Grade games will now be played at Daniel's Park, West End on Sunday. Clubs will be informed of the result from a final inspection to be conducted on Friday.

The revised game times are: Brothers v Norths from noon; Goodna v Swifts from 1.45pm and Norths v West End from 3.15pm.

Earlier, Friday's race meeting at the Ipswich Turf Club at Bundamba was postponed.

ITC general manager Brett Kitching said the meeting may be rescheduled to Monday or more likely Tuesday.

"This is due to the large fields and lack of racing opportunities at the moment with washouts around SEQ,'' Kitching said. "Although we don't know if the track will be suitable for racing on Monday/Tuesday.''

 

Flooded Limestone Park on Thursday afternoon.
Flooded Limestone Park on Thursday afternoon. Rob Williams

However, not everything has been cancelled or postponed this morning.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page said a decision on Friday afternoon's meeting at the Ipswich Showgrounds would be made before the first race.

However, he didn't expect any issues provided the rain stopped on Friday and the club's sand track received no major damage.

"We'll wait until tomorrow,'' Page said.

"Our track is very good in the wet. It (the rain) has only got to stop half an hour and it's perfect, as long as there's no washout.''

The club this morning held weekly trials for trainers who braved the conditions.

Meanwhile, for the second time in three weeks, the Ipswich Musketeers have had their baseball preparations ruined by Mother Nature.

Set to take on Carina in the Major A League preliminary final this weekend, Ipswich are uncertain when and where the three games will be played.

Musketeers president Jon Campbell said the club was waiting to hear from league officials on whether the final would stick to the Friday, Sunday and Tuesday game day schedule.

"I've heard some umpires have been asked if they can work on Saturday," Campbell said. "If the game can't go ahead on Friday night then the Saturday would be preferable than playing a doubleheader on Sunday.

"They won't know until tomorrow but at least that way you get a couple of days rest before the Tuesday. We've got the same pitching depth as Carina so it will be the same situation for both teams."

With Brisbane taking the brunt of the heavy rainfall, there are question marks over the Carina venue.

Reigning champions Windsor earned a bye after defeating Carina in last week's semi-final which could pave the way for the Newmarket diamond being used as a back-up.

"Windsor is a really good field in the wet," Campbell said. "They probably have juniors playing there this weekend but if it did need to be moved that would certainly be a better venue.

"I doubt we'd be in a better position than Carina with how much rain our fields have gotten at Tivoli."

Ipswich Hockey Association president Margret Mantell said a final decision on weekend games was expected on Saturday morning.

However, she expected matches scheduled on the Raceview complex turf fields would proceed unless more heavy rain fell on Friday night and Saturday.

Being the last weekend of junior matches before the school holidays, she hoped those games would be able to be played if the weather clears on Friday.

"It would only be if the fields were totally waterlogged that we would call it off,'' she said.

"If it's not raining, Hookin2Hockey would definitely go ahead on the turfs.''

Cricketers involved in this weekend's lower grade grand finals will also be anxiously watching the skies with Second, Third and Fourth Grade finals scheduled at Amberley.

Fassifern's Second Graders will be particularly worried needing just 10 runs to win their grand final against minor premiers Laidley.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich sport ipswich sport wet weather wet weather update

