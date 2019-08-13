Cancer support group needs your help or it will collapse

JOIN THEM: Len Lamprecht and Dennis Ellis from the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia Ipswich Support Group. They are looking for new members to join the group.

AN IPSWICH support group faces collapse if more members can't be found.

The Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group has been a vital lifeline for more than 15 years. It has offered help to men with a shock cancer diagnosis.

Len Lamprecht started the group in 2004, to increase awareness and help for men undergoing prostate treatment.

"The support group offers a connection with others affected by prostate cancer. It is a safe place to share their thoughts and experiences with others and provides referrals to relevant help sources," Mr Lamprecht said.

"We provide a secure environment to discuss your situation with others who have travelled the same journey.

"When a new man or lady comes into our group, you can see in their eyes they are holding their hand out for help and asking, please, can you give me information and help.

"You can see they are scared of the given prognosis and unknown future."

The group provides plentiful resources and organises guest speakers for new members.

Mr Lamprecht said the group will close at the end of this year if more help can't be found. Many of its members have become too old or are ill.

"I'm very sorry to announce that if we don't get volunteers to help with the running of our support group soon, then our November 2019 meeting will be the last one," he said.

"I will be sorry to give up my convener's role but my health is not so good at this time either."

Mr Lamprecht fears many men in the Ipswich and surrounding areas will suffer if the group disappears.

"The demise of our support group will leave a big gap in the Ipswich and West Moreton area. There will be nowhere for a man and their spouse or partner to go and get some help, information and support. There will be no-one able to listen and talk with men who have survived their cancer journey," he said.

The group needs more members and volunteers to ensure it runs efficiently.

A convenor or co-convenor is sought as the contact person for the support group. They would run and lead meetings.

A minute-taker and general volunteers for events are also needed.

If you would like to join, phone Len on 32813656 or Dennis Ellis on 0419176262.