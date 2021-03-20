Vital stats: Check out the grand final numbers that matter
Information and statistics provided by Wayne Jones
1st Division grand final: 1-Laidley District v 2-Central Districts at Ray Walker Oval
Played: 63. Laidley 39 (inc 3 O/R), drawn 11, ties 1, Centrals 11 (inc 1 O/R).
Finals: 8. Laidley 2, drawn 3, ties 1, Centrals 2.
Grand finals: 4. Laidley 1, drawn 2, Centrals 1.
Previous encounter: Laidley 202 defeated outright Centrals 81 & 74 at Bichel Oval on January, 23, 2021.
Points: Laidley 146.03, Centrals 103.08, Northsiders 97.15, Brothers 58.77, Redbacks 54.03, Thunder 31.09.
1st Division stats
Career stats Laidley
Ben O'Connell: 105m, 3833r at 41.66 6x100 23x50s HS 136; 170w at 20.35 5x5i BB 7/48.
Chris Wilson: 218m 2749r at 14.62 7x50s HS 87; 2w; 77c.
Jason Cubit: 212m 4224r at 22.59 1x100 19x50 HS 100*; 25w at 29.64 BB 4/54; 100c.
Michael Sippel: 240m, 10840r at 52.62 24x100 63x50s HS 261; 513w at 14.46 2x10M 20x5i BB 9/28; 127c .
Alex Welsh (c): 125m 3596r at 34.58 5x100s 15x50s HS 165*; 326w at 12.04 1x10M 20x5i BB 7/22; 82c.
Matthew Grassick (wk): 66m 1346r at 22.43 2x100s 8x50s HS 106; 55c & 8st.
Josh Reisenleiter: 20m 172r at 11.47 HS 47; 12w at 25.67 BB 3/35.
Shanley Neuendorf: 21m 368r at 24.53 1x50 HS 51*; 11w at 23.45 BB 3/11.
Terry Emerson: 71m 697r at 22.48 1x50 HS 82; 75w at 21.45 1x5i BB 6/44.
Travis Ilka: 154m, 2385r at 18.49 9x50s HS 84; 211c & 45st.
Liam Dean: 45m, 110r at 7.86 HS 22; 70w at 17.37 1x10M 1x5i BB 7/29.
Craig Crack: 45m, 103r at 6.87 HS 11*; 61w at 21.18 3x5i BB 6/68.
Tom Sippel: 25m 302r at 21.57 HS 49; 26w at 15.081x5i BB 5/37.
Jem Ryan: 11m 76r at 12.67 HS 34; 18w at 12.89 BB 4/27.
Brendan O'Keeffe: 164m, 4707r at 28.19 5x100s 29x50s HS 147; 35w at 24.94 BB 5/25.
Career stats Centrals
Wayne Jones: 247m 6379r at 27.14 3x100s 34x50s HS 126*; 179w at 19.04 3x5i BB 6/40; 124c.
Tim Weber: 58m 1454r at 23.84 12x50s HS 94*.
Lachlan Vellacott (c): 38m 1133r at 31.47 8x50s HS 96; 38w at 20.83 BB 4/37.
Caleb Risson: 64m 1226r at 20.78 7x50s HS 91.
Harry Dobson: 21m 278r at 14.63 HS 43; 3w at 8.33 BB 2/3.
Cameron Osborne: 29m, 350r at 14.58 1x50 HS 67*.
Mick Abbott: 65m, 595r at 18.59 HS 48; 81w at 18.99 1x5i 6/29.
Dave Tyler (wk): 62m 912r at 18.61 5x50s HS 93; 3w at 45.33; 77c & 30st.
Rhys O'Sullivan: 127m, 852r at 16.71 1x50 HS 57; 238w at 17.12 1x10M 7x5i BB 6/3.
Brendan Ashton: 23m 105r at 17.5 HS 44*; 26w at 18.46 BB 4/25.
Alex Dell: 44m, 169r at 8.05 HS 39; 56w at 16.41 2x5i BB 6/35.
12th & 13th Men: Braydon Osborne & Tom Cupit.
Batting this season
1. Michael Sippel (LD) 17m, 540r at 41.54; 2x100s, 1x50 HS 164.
2. Alex Welsh 12m (LD) 12m, 482r at 48.20; 2x100s 2x50s HS 103*.
3. Nick Verrenkamp 14m, 423r at 42.3; 1x100 2x50 HS 152*.
4. Tim Weber (CD) 13m, 419r at 29.93; 4x50s HS 63.
5. Lachlan Vellacott (CD) 14m, 381r at 31.75; 3x50s HS 90.
6. Matthew Grassick (LD) 16m, 364r at 28; 4x50s HS 74.
7. Shane Krings (NSd) 16m, 359r at 27.61;1 1x100 HS 100*.
8. Wayne Jones (CD) 17m, 347r at 23.13; 3x50s HS 66.
9. Lachlan Bilyj (Bro) 14m, 331r at 30.09; 2x50s HS 73.
10. Craig Mackay (Bro) 14m 330r at 25.38; 3x50s HS 59.
11. Anju Perera (SER) 15m 307r at 18.06; 1x100 1x50 HS 100.
12. Chris Wilson (LD) 16m 294r at 21; 1x50 HS 87.
Bowling this season
1. Liam Dean (LD) 15m 44w at 12.23; 1x10M 1x5i BB 7/23.
2. Dom Salton (NSd) 15m, 35w at 15.86; 1x5i BB 5/61.
3. Alex Welsh (LD) 12m, 32w at 11.19; 1x5i 7/27.
4. Wayne Jones (CD) 17m, 30w at 15.83; 4/7.
5. Alex Dell (CD) 17m, 27w at 18.04; 1x5i BB 6/35.
6. Kevin Cumming (NSd) 11m, 26w at 13.96 1x5i BB 5/32.
7. Rhys O'Sullivan (CD) 16m, 22w at 10.14 1x5i BB 5/26.
8. Brendan Ashton (CD) 16m, 22w at 19.24; BB 4/25.
9. Craig Crack (LD) 11m 21w at 13.90; 2x5i BB 6/68.
10. Craig Mackay (Bro) 14m, 21w at 25; BB 4/41.
11. Lachlan Vellacott (CD) 14m 20w at 20.15; BB 4/37.
12. Blayde Klass (Th) 13m, 20w at 23.25; 1x5i BB 5/23.
2nd Division grand final: 1-Laidley v 2-Northsiders at Marsden No 2
Laidley: Ross Mitchell, Laurence Pratt, Jared Adamski, Corey Jackwitz, Mark Adamski, Jackson Mcquilty, Damien Wilson, Shane Lehmann, Jonty Freiberg, Darryl Muckert, Jordan Adamski, Regan Liebke.
Northsiders: Nick Drain, Cameron Beutel, Chris Butt, Trent Kammholz, Brent Croker , Mitch Harsant, Ash McPaul, Troy Noe (c), Jeff Maroske, Greig Cumming (wk), Billy Harsant, Taylor Weier, Cody Danziel. 12th man: Aaron Scott.
2nd Division stats
Points: 1. Laidley 147.63, 2. Northsiders 117.38, 3. Thunder 111.79, 4. Redbacks 86.13, 5. Centrals 83.11, 6. Brothers 28.73.
Batting
1. Corey Jackwitz (LD) 13m, 493r at 37.92; 1x100 3x50s HS 114.
2. Laurence Pratt (LD) 14m, 465r at 33.21; 2x50s HS 95.
3. Zane Hogan (Th) 10m, 442r at 49.11; 4x50s HS 96.
4. Mark Adamski (LD) 14m, 441r at 44.1; 1x100 2x50s HS 112*.
5. Nick O'Connell (SER) 8m, 342r at 48.86; 4x50s HS 80.
6. Ross Mitchell (LD) 9m, 310r at 38.75; 2x50s HS 58*.
7. Dan Smith (CD) 13m, 300r at 21.43; 1x50 HS 60.
8. Cody Danziel (NSd) 8m, 270r at 45; 2x50 HS 78.
9. Ashley McPaul (NSd) 11m, 262r at 32.5; 2x50 HS 66*.
10. Nick Drain (NSd) 12m, 261r at 21.75; HS 48.
11. Scott Lavery (Br) 15m, 258r at 17.20; 1x50 HS 53.
12. Brent Croker (NSd) 10m, 246r at 30.75; 1x50 HS 71*.
Bowling
1. Nathan Turner (Th) 13m, 35w at 14.74; 1x5i BB 5/28.
2. Taylor Weier (NSd) 11m, 25w at 16.52; 1×5i BB 6/6.
3. Troy Noe (NSd) 13m, 24w at 19.79; BB 4/18.
4. Corey Jackwitz (LD) 13m, 23w at 14.57; BB 4/38.
5. Jonty Freiberg (LD) 12m, 19w at 9.74; BB 3/8.
6. Billy Harsant (NSd) 12m, 19w at 25.16; BB 3/14.
7. Jordan Adamski (LD) 13m, 18w at 16.83; BB 4/22.
8. Shane Lehmann (LD) 9m, 17w at 12; BB 4/8.
9. Nick O'Connell (SER) 8m, 15w at 12.6; BB 4/26.
10. Daniel Warner (CD) 12m, 15w at 18.73 BB 4/17.
11. Bob Harbot (SER) 8m, 15w at 19.6; BB 4/39.
12. Brent Gill (Br) 6m, 15w at 19.6; BB 3/45.
3rd Division(Best of 3 final series): 1-Bundamba Strollers v 2-Laidley at Marsden No 3
Strollers White: Matt Boettcher (c), Luke Boettcher, Jake Boettcher, Troy Boettcher, Luke Muggeridge, Malcom Muggeridge, Steve Khunke, Jimmy Reid, Trent Germon, Brian Murphy, Justin Miller, Nathan Campling, Hayden Manning, Dean Granzien.
Laidley: Tony Noffke (c), Shail Parikh, Regan Liebke, James Caswell, Finn Litzow, Andrew Luck, Scott Mcgrath, Rueben East, Logan Goldstone, Matt Caswell, Brendan Breuer, James Wilson, Ash Lawless, Joey Plater, Craig Jesberg, Dave Jensen, Jordan Adamski.
3rd Division stats
Points: Strollers White 123, Laidley 118, Strollers Blue 78, Thunder 61, Redbacks 50, Thunder Storm 26, Northsiders 20.
Batting
1. Luke Muggeridge (StrW) 15m, 709r at 70.9; 2x100s 4x50s HS 150*.
2. Matthew Caswell (LD) 14m, 547r at 54.7; 1x100 3x50s HS 128.
3. Jamie Reid (StrW) 16m, 519r at 51.9; 1x100 1x50 HS 183.
4. Luke Boettcher (StrW) 18m, 455r at 50.56; 1x 100 3x50s HS 136*.
5. Michael Webster (StrB) 15m, 431r at 30.79 ; 1x100 1x50 HS 104.
6. James Wilson (LD) 13m, 333r at 41.63; 3x50s HS 68.
7. Matthew Boettcher (StrW) 17m, 300r at 30; 1x100 HS 100*.
8. Al Phoenix (StrB) 20m, 291r at 32.33 2x50s HS 57*.
9. Rhyan Phoenix (StrB) 20m, 291r at 20.79: 1x50 HS 76.
10. Andrew Luck (LD) 8m, 287r at 71.75 1x100 1x50 HS 101*.
11. Mattew Wild (StrB) 18m, 270r at 22.5 1x50 HS 59.
12. Aiden Whitlock (StrB) 14m, 259r at 23.55 HS 48.
Bowling
1. Joshua Sandnes (StrB) 21m, 28w at 11.5; BB 5/5.
2. Anthony Keasey (StrB) 16m, 24w at 18.79; BB 4/20.
3. Trent Germon (StrW) 14m, 22w at 11.59; BB 6/40.
4. Anthony Kramer (StrB) 15m, 21w at 10.95; BB 5/8.
5. Mattew Wild (StrB) 18m, 21w at 19.38; BB 4/13.
6. Luke Muggeridge (StrW) 15m, 16w at 16.31; BB 4/20.
7. Chris Sefont (Th) 12m, 15w at 11.87; BB 4/25.
8. Brendan Breuer (LD) 12m, 15w at 15.87; BB 3/25.
9. Finn Litzow (LD) 15m, 13w at 27.46; BB 3/44.
10. Scott McGrath (LD) 15m, 13w at 27.59 BB 3/13.
11. Brent Gill (Th) 7m, 12w at 16.58; BB 6/16.
12. Reuben East (LD) 4m, 11w at 10.73; BB 7/33.