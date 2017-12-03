Vital community service needs your help

FOR more than 60 years, Ipswich Meals on Wheels has provided a vital service to our community.

It's the oldest Meals on Wheels not-for-profit community organisation in Queensland.

It was started by Rhonda Cameron, the wife of the then federal minister for health.

In Ipswich, Meals on Wheels delivers in excess of 600 meals every week to people with a wide variety of support needs.

According to Ipswich Meals on Wheels CEO Jane White, those needing assistance are people who are usually in their senior years. People who receive the meals could be recovering after hospitalisation or having a major illness or surgery. They might be a person with a disability, a carer, or people needing assistance due to a special circumstance.

Meals on Wheels offers more than just a meal. It provides a daily visit to monitor the health and well-being of the clients who may not have seen anyone else during the day.

It takes a well organised group of dedicated people, most of whom are volunteers, to produce this many meals constantly all year round.

"We deliver healthy meals to clients' homes, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), to not only ensure their nutritional requirements are being met, but to provide regular social contact and a friendly check to see all is well,” Ms White said.

"Every day a friendly smile, a chat about the weather, a nutritious meal and knowing someone will drop by to say hello changes the lives of many.”

This enables people to continue to live in their own homes and maintain their freedom and lifestyle.

Meals are delivered prior to lunchtime and the standard meal consists of a soup, a main meal, dessert, small juice (apple or orange) and a piece of fruit. Meals can be provided for weekends and public holidays but are frozen.

These meals are prepared and cooked by another Meals on Wheels kitchen and consist of a soup, main meal and dessert.

The community spirit that defines Meals on Wheels - encompassing respect, care and teamwork - is shared between clients, volunteers and staff who keep the service running, from cooks to drivers, co-ordinators, administrators and fundraisers.

The amazing support of their generous volunteers across Ipswich, who offer a few hours a week, or even just once a month, give Ipswichians a wide variety of support needs, and the ultimate gift - the ability to live in their own homes where most are happiest and to maintain a degree of independence and dignity.

Volunteers may fill many roles such as drivers, meal deliverers, and assisting in community kitchens.

Others may be able to provide office skills such as setting up databases, writing newsletters or preparing promotional flyers for events.

The possibilities are endless.

No matter what an individual can offer, every bit of help adds up to a happier and healthier community. The generosity of volunteers, who give their time means Ipswich Meals on Wheels are able to provide a vital service at an economical price.

If you are able to help Ipswich Meals on Wheels in any way, contact Ms White on 3281 4465 from Monday-Friday between 7.30am-2.30pm.